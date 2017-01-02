Saturday evening, reports started to surface of the two key hires for the Bears on the offensive staff. With George DeLeonge coming from Temple to resume offensive line coaching under Matt Rhule and Jeff Nixon being hired as running backs coach as well as co-offensive coordinator. The "co" part of that title gave the logical conclusion that there was another offensive coordinator on the way to Waco, TX.
According to reports, Matt Lubick is the other half of that dynamic duo. Footballscoop.com was the first to report with Parrish Alford of the Daily Journal confirming with Hugh Freeze of Ole Miss. Both Lubick and Nixon have ties to Chip Kelly, formerly the head coach at Oregon, the Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers.
Lubick spent the past four years at Oregon, assuming the offensive coordinator role this past year after three years of being the passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach. He accepted a job on the Ole Miss staff under Hugh Freeze just a few weeks ago after the Oregon staff was let go.
Another very experienced collegiate coach, Lubick has nearly two decades of experience at the FBS level, most of which in power conferences such as the Pac-12, SEC, and ACC.
|Coaching career (HC unless noted)
|1995
|Colorado State (GA)
|1996
|Cal State Northridge (DB)
|1997–1998
|San Jose State (WR)
|1999–2000
|Oregon State (DB)
|2001–2004
|Colorado State (WR)
|2005–2006
|Ole Miss (WR)
|2007–2009
|Arizona State (DB)
|2010–2012
|Duke (WR)
|2013–2015
|Oregon (PGC/WR)
|2016
|Oregon (OC/WR)
|2017-present
|Ole Miss (WR)
Coach Matt Rhule was announced as the new head coach at Baylor on December 6th, and has quickly begun to build his coaching staff. The defensive staff is expected to come over from Temple as is, with defensive coordinator Phil Snow leading the way. With 7 coaching spots filled, the Bears have three spots left to fill, including quarterbacks, tight ends and special teams coordinator. They could also add another defensive coach as well.
Previous hires Joey McGuire and Shawn Bell could be fits for two of those spots, while David Wetzel is expected to fill an off-the-field role.
Baylor Coaching Staff
Head Coach - Matt Rhule
Defensive Coordinator - Phil Snow
Co-Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers - Matt Lubick
Co-Offensive Coordinator / Running Backs - Jeff Nixon
Offensive Line Coach - George DeLeonge
Defensive Line Coach - Elijiah Robinson
Linebackers Coach - Mike Siravo
Secondary Coach - Francis Brown
TBD - Shawn Bell
TBD - Joey McGuire
TBD - David Wetzel
Director of Player Personnel - Evan Cooper
Director of Football Operations - Sean Padden
Assistant Director of Football Operations - Ryan Kelly