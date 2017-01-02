Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be sidelined for four weeks to recover from back surgery.

Duke announced Monday that its head coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo back surgery and likely miss four weeks to recover.

"Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks," Krzyzewski said in a statement. "Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach (Jeff) Capel, Coach (Nate) James, and Coach (Jon) Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100 percent of my energy and attention, which is certainly something they deserve."

It's been a rough patch for Coach K, whose Blue Devils lost badly to Virginia Tech on Saturday for their ACC opener. On Dec. 22, Krzyzewski suspended Grayson Allen for another tripping incident.