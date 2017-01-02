USA Today Sports Images

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to miss four weeks

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be sidelined for four weeks to recover from back surgery.

Duke announced Monday that its head coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo back surgery and likely miss four weeks to recover. 

"Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks," Krzyzewski said in a statement. "Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach (Jeff) Capel, Coach (Nate) James, and Coach (Jon) Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100 percent of my energy and attention, which is certainly something they deserve."

It's been a rough patch for Coach K, whose Blue Devils lost badly to Virginia Tech on Saturday for their ACC opener. On Dec. 22, Krzyzewski suspended Grayson Allen for another tripping incident

Scout Top Stories

UGA Poised to Take No. 1 Spot from Bama

ATHENS - Georgia is within one recruit of overtaking Alabama for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.


by Dean Legge
Dawg Post
7:51 AM

The complete Rose Bowl preview

Game 13: ‘The Only Thing I Have to Say, It’s Been a Good Year for the Roses’


by Tom Haire
USCFootball.com
Yesterday at 9:44 AM

Peterson realizes money factors into return

Adrian Peterson says he wants to return to the Minnesota Vikings, but realizes the “business” side of things.


by Tim Yotter
Viking Update
9:54 AM

Most Read 2016: F-35 Jets Will Control Drones

Drones could help fighter jets with reconnaissance, weapons transport, electronic warfare and targeting


by Kris Osborn
Warrior
8:58 AM
Breaking News

Matt Lubick Heading to Baylor as Co-OC

New Baylor coach Matt Rhule continues to build his coaching staff, hiring former Oregon offensive coordinator, and current Ole Miss wide receivers coach to his staff.


by Tim Watkins
Bears Illustrated
8:52 AM