Nittany Lion coach James Franklin and safety Malik Golden were moved to tears following the tough loss to USC. But it wasn't simply about losing the game.

PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State coach James Franklin met the media after Monday's wild 52-49 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl.

He was joined on the main podium by senior safety Malik Golden and sophomore running back Saquon Barkley.

As you can see in the video above, things got a bit emotional. Check out the entire press conference as Franklin talks about saying goodbye to his senior class, details of the game, looking head to next season and much more.