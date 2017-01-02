Ohio State sophomore safety Malik Hooker has opted to forgo his remaining eligibility in order to enter the NFL draft, according to a pair of notes posted on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.
Hooker is widely projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft after a stellar season for the Buckeyes. He finished the year – his first as a starter – with 74 total tackles an seven interceptions and he developed a knack for finding his way into the end zone as a defender.
https://twitter.com/MalikHooker24/status/816008441588289537