USA TODAY

Ohio State's Malik Hooker Decides To Enter NFL Draft

Ohio State safety Malik Hooker decided to leave eligibility on the table to pursue his NFL dream.

Ohio State sophomore safety Malik Hooker has opted to forgo his remaining eligibility in order to enter the NFL draft, according to a pair of notes posted on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Hooker is widely projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft after a stellar season for the Buckeyes. He finished the year – his first as a starter – with 74 total tackles an seven interceptions and he developed a knack for finding his way into the end zone as a defender.

https://twitter.com/MalikHooker24/status/816008441588289537

https://twitter.com/MalikHooker24/status/816008455102275584

Scout Top Stories

UGA Poised to Take No. 1 Spot from Bama

ATHENS - Georgia is within one recruit of overtaking Alabama for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.


by Dean Legge
Dawg Post
7:51 AM

Wisconsin Sinks the Boat

No.8 Wisconsin held the sixth-ranked scoring offense to nearly 30 points below its season average and utilized a balanced offensive attack to win the 81st Cotton Bowl with a 24-16…


by Benjamin Worgull
Badger Nation
7:31 AM

Alabama Changes Offensive Coordinators

Change in Alabama offensive coordinators may affect quarterback Jalen Hurts


by Kirk McNair
BamaMag
2:10 PM

GALLERY: Florida 30, Iowa 3

TAMPA, Fla.-- Photo gallery of Florida's 30-3 win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl.


by Jacquie Franciulli
Fightin Gators
1:27 PM

Hawkeyes Falter in Second Half, Lose Big

Second half struggles hurt Iowa as Florida pounds them in the 2017 Outback Bowl.


by Dylan Burn
Hawkeye Insider
12:35 PM