Ohio State safety Malik Hooker decided to leave eligibility on the table to pursue his NFL dream.

Ohio State sophomore safety Malik Hooker has opted to forgo his remaining eligibility in order to enter the NFL draft, according to a pair of notes posted on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Hooker is widely projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft after a stellar season for the Buckeyes. He finished the year – his first as a starter – with 74 total tackles an seven interceptions and he developed a knack for finding his way into the end zone as a defender.

https://twitter.com/MalikHooker24/status/816008441588289537

https://twitter.com/MalikHooker24/status/816008455102275584