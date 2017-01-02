Jeffrey Okudah (© Greg Powers)

What Were Some of the Hottest Recruiting Notes at the Army Bowl on Monday?

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Catch up on all of the major latest news and recruiting notes from the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

ATH Jeffrey Okudah - FSU Creeping Up

Five-star Jeffrey Okudah, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete  from Grand Prairie (Texas) South will be making his decision between Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma during the broadcast of the game on Saturday. He says that Florida State is making up ground in his recruitment and that he will be making his final decision on Friday evening after he sits down and discusses things with his parents. 

Devon Hunter - A Busy January for Five-Star

Five-star Devon Hunter, the No. 1 safety in the country and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2017 Scout 300, said he will take January official visits to Florida Gators (Jan. 13), Mississippi or Auburn (Jan. 20), and Alabama (Jan. 27). Hunter has already taken official visits to North Carolina (Dec. 2) and Virginia Tech (Dec. 9).

DT Aubrey Solomon - Leader In the Clubhouse?

Five-star Aubrey Solomon says that Alabama Crimson Tide is his leader and he took an official visit to see the Crimson Tide in November (25), but he will take all of his trips before making a final decision. He is still sorting out final visits but Auburn is penciled in (Jan. 20). Schools like USC and Florida are in the mix and he has already visited Michigan (Nov. 5).

WR Joseph Lewis - Two Visits Remain for No. 1 WR 

Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins receiver Joseph Lewis confirmed that he has two official visits set for January. The No. 1 receiver in the 2017 class, Lewis will visit Arizona State on January 13th and USC on January 27th.  The five-star has already visited Nebraska and Oregon and expects new Oregon coach Willie Taggart to come in for an in-home this month and USC head coach Clay Helton will also be coming by in January.  He will announce on National Signing Day. 

OG Tedarrell Slaton - Still Sorting it Out

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage five-star OG Tedarrell Slaton has an official visit to Florida on the 20th, but is still working out other dates with Kentucky and possibly Mississippi, Baylor, who has recently come in and Miami (Fl). The Hurricanes will not get an official visit because he is so close by but they are still in consideration.

Allen Trieu, Brandon Huffman, Gabe Brooks and John Garcia contributed to this report. 

