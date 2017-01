Oregon forward Dillon Brooks was named on Monday as the Pac-12 Player of the Week after leading Oregon to wins over UCLA and USC last week. Brooks scored a total of 51 points (23 and 28) or 25.5 points per game and pulled down 12 rebounds (6.0 rebounds per game) in the two contests.

The 6-7 Brooks appears to be nearly fully recovered from off-season surgery on his foot, hit 9-of-10 field goals incuding 4-of-4 from beyond the 3-point line against USC and hit the game winning shot against UCLA that went in with just :00.8 seconds left on the game clock.

Brooks currently ranks 14th in the Pac-12 in scoring at 14.8 points per game. He concluded non-conference play ranked 28th in the league, averaging 12.7 points.