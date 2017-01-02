Rose Bowl Instant Analysis

The USC Trojans finished up the season with a bang, beating Penn State 52-49 on a last second field goal in the Rose Bowl. Dan Weber and Ryan Abraham discuss the huge win in this edition of Instant Analysis.

https://twitter.com/insidetroy/status/816114217677824000

Game highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwujcI5rJ-4

