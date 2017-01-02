Video: Joe Mixon talks OU's 35-19 Sugar Bowl victory
Scout Top Stories
Best & worst Rose Bowl momentsGet a review of the highs and lows from Penn State's performance in the 103rd Rose Bowl against USC.
Fight On State5:18 PM
Army Bowl: West Day One Top FiveSAN ANTONIO -- Scout looks at the top five performances from the first day of practice for the West at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl...
Scout Football3:00 PM
Rose Bowl Instant AnalysisThe USC Trojans finished up the season with a bang, beating Penn State 52-49 on a last second field goal in the Rose Bowl. Dan Weber and Ryan Abraham discuss the huge win in this…
USCFootball.com8:02 PM
New Army Lightweight .50-Cal Machine GunThe Army's new lightweight .50-cal Machine Gun will better enable Soldiers to protect convoys, destroy enemies and move between combat locations.
Warrior6:58 PM
Texans Quarterback Situation Up in the AirThe quarterback situation for the Houston Texans is literally up in the air plus opening week notes for wildcard weekend.
State of the Texans5:09 PM