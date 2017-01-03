Sources close to the situation told HornsDigest.com Monday night Tom Herman will bring in Ohio State co-offensive coordinator and QB coach Tim Beck to run Herman's offense at Texas.

The sources told HornsDigest.com Herman has long respected Beck - even considering him for the offensive coordinator position at Houston when Herman took over as head coach of the Cougars in 2015 before ultimately hiring Major Applewhite.

The sources said Beck, 50, will run Herman's offense at Texas - just as Applewhite ran Herman's offense at UH (serving as the lone offensive coordinator, calling plays, running the offense in practice, etc.), and that once Herman lays out the offensive philosophy and principles - Beck will be in full charge of the offense while serving as QB coach. Of course, Herman would be involved in adjustments to game plans and on game days, sources said.

The sources said during Beck's two years at Ohio State, when he was brought in by Urban Meyer as Herman's successor, Beck was never put in charge of the offense by Meyer the way Herman was from 2012-14.

The sources said Meyer changed play-calling duties between Beck and co-offensive coordinator Ed Warinner more than once during the 2015 season before settling on Warinner in 2016.

The bottom line, the sources said, is before the muddled situation at Ohio State, Beck was a rising star in four seasons running the offense at Nebraska under Bo Pelini, when the Cornhuskers' offense went from 29.2 ppg in 2011 to 37.8 ppg in 2014. During that span, Beck was a two-time nominee for the Frank Broyles Award as college football's top assistant coach (2012 and 2013).

Beck was targeted by Herman as the Longhorns' offensive coordinator from the moment Herman accepted the Texas job, and Urban Meyer was made aware of Herman's intentions weeks ago, sources said. But Herman waited to make any move until Ohio State's season was over out of respect for Meyer, Beck and the Buckeyes, sources said.

Herman was in Phoenix over the weekend, and Herman and Beck got together after Ohio State's 31-0 loss to Clemson Saturday in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, sources said. Even though Beck did not call plays this season, he was the only one of Ohio State's co-offensive coordinators who made himself available to reporters after the shutout loss, according to cleveland.com.

The sources said Herman is very excited about the experience Beck brings from a nearly 30-year coaching career. Beck was a graduate assistant under Bill Snyder at Kansas State (1991-92), was a Texas high school coach at R.L. Turner (1999-01) and Mansfield Summit (2002-04), served as WR coach under Mark Mangino at Kansas (2005-07 that included KU's Orange Bowl win in 2007 season) in addition to facing the red-hot glare of wearing the offensive coordinator title at high-profile programs such as Nebraska and Ohio State.

When Beck was hired as Herman's successor in Columbus in 2015, the two talked often during Beck's transition to the Buckeyes' staff, sources said.

Sources said Herman knows the demands of being the head coach at Texas will pull on his time and require him to entrust his offense to a proven veteran who has been through some ups and downs as an OC at programs with high expectations.

Under Warinner and Beck, Ohio State's offense averaged 35.7 ppg in 2015 and 39.4 ppg in 2016. Under Applewhite's leadership, Herman's offense at Houston averaged 40.4 ppg in 2015 and 35.8 ppg in 2016. Herman's offenses at Ohio State averaged 37.2 ppg in 2012, 45.5 ppg in 2013 and 44.8 ppg in 2014.

Texas' offense the past three years averaged 21.4 ppg in 2014, 26.4 ppg in 2015 and 31.9 ppg in 2016.

