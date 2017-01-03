Army Bowl: Day 1 East Observations

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS -- Notes on players who stood out in the East's first practice.

- This quarterback trio is as good as we have seen down here as far as the quality of the entire group. Five-star Georgia commit Jake Fromm was the most consistent as he seemed most comfortable off the bat, but by the end of the day, Alabama commit Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson commit Hunter Johnson were spinning it really well. Tagovailoa has a very strong arm and threw some beautiful deep balls. Johnson settled in and had an impressive stretch during the second half of practice's one on ones and seven on sevens.

http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1742578-army-bowl... Similarly, the wide receiver group is also excellent. With that many bodies, sometimes, there is a large gap from the top of the group to the bottom, but the East receivers all looked like they belong. Michigan commits Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black made our top five from the day, but West Virginia commit Michael Harley Jr. was right there as well. He is very fast and caught the ball with his hands. He looks like an electric playmaker who can do a lot for an offense. Florida State commit D.J. Matthews and Henry Ruggs also flashed a lot of speed and playmaking skill from the slot. Ruggs is a quick-footed route-runner while Matthews is an explosive all-around athlete. Jeremiah Holloman and D.D. Bowie are bigger outside receivers who also had good days. All in all, the East passing game was pretty crisp, which we do not always see down here as the kids get used to playing with new teammates.

- Notre Dame tight end commit Cole Kmet had a very good day. He caught the ball well and was also strong as a blocker. He has gotten bigger since we last saw him and he looks like a legitimate all-around tight end who can contribute in all phases of the game.

- Tough for the running backs to show much in this setting, but all three, Cam Akers, D'Andre Swift and Ty Chandler look the part as far as their athletic gifts. All three kids have burst and Akers had some impressive moments in space including one highlight-reel type juke during 11-11.

- On the offensive line, Tedarrell Slaton made our top five, but Notre Dame commit Josh Lugg, a big-framed offensive tackle, also had good day. Andrew Thomas was another offensive lineman who stood out during practice.

- On the defensive line, Aubrey Solomon was in our top five, but Ja'len Parks was also consistently in the backfield. Deron Irving-Bey also had a nice day, getting into the backfield a couple times and winning some 1-1 reps. Ohio State commit Chase Young flashed athleticism off the edge and was tough to contend with in 1-1 pass rush drills.

- The linebackers group is a good one. Willie Gay showed his speed to the football and Tadarian Moultry and Jacob Phillips also looked like legitimate high-end prospects.

- In the secondary, Devon Hunter is a big, physical athlete who showed why he is a five-star and No. 1 safety in the country. Richard LeCounte covered well and is a really good athlete and competitive kid. Tray Bishop also had his moments, using his length to knock away passes. Ambry Thomas, a Michigan commit, ran well with receivers down the field, including some of his future teammates.