Michigan Heisman Trophy finalist Jabrill Peppers said he hasn’t made a decision about going to the NFL and refuted a report that has chosen an agent.

Jabrill Peppers is tired of people making his decision for him.

Peppers took to Twitter on Tuesday to publicly refute a report by Forbes contributor Darren Heitner that the Heisman finalist has decided to turn pro, having already chosen an agent. The tone of the report left no question that Peppers had declared for the NFL and hired Jimmy Sexton, but Peppers quickly responded to those claims.

https://twitter.com/JabrillPeppers/status/816348156845760513

Peppers was a last-minute scratch for Michigan’s loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl because of a hamstring injury. He was emotional following the game about not being able to join his Wolverines teammates in uniform and insisted he didn’t sit out to avoid risking injury because of his NFL draft stock.

LSU’s Leonard Fournette, Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and Baylor’s Shock Linwood were debated about (receiving both praise and heavy criticism) for sitting out their teams’ bowl games. Michigan tight end Jake Butt, considered a fairly high NFL draft pick, tore his ACL during the Orange Bowl.

https://twitter.com/JabrillPeppers/status/816349299437174784

Peppers confirmed shortly after his initial tweet that he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll return to Michigan or head off to the NFL. He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting after earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors while also shining on offense and special teams.

