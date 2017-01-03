No more teachers, no more books for these college stars leaving school early to pursue an NFL career.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 16, and while some, like Jabrill Peppers, are undecided, many college stars have already made the leap. Starting with the most recent announcements, here's a roundup of players who have announced that their days of playing for free are over. The draft will be held in Philadelphia on April 27-29.

Recent NFL Draft Declarations

Listed by school

Baylor

KD Cannon

Kentucky

Stanley Williams

LSU

Davon Godchaux

Miami

Brad Kaaya, Joe Yearby

NC State

Josh Jones



Ohio State

Malik Hooker

Oklahoma

Samaje Perine

Texas Tech

Patrick Mahomes

Washington

John Ross III, Budda Baker, Elijah Qualls, and Sidney Jones

Wisconsin

T.J. Watt

Players who declared earlier

listed alpahbetically

