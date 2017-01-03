9 Wildcard Playoff Sleepers

The Former No. 1 Fantasy Football Player in the World Mark Deming provides Wildcard sleepers from a season-long and NFL DFS perspective!

*** Criteria for Sleeper QBs is players priced $5,100 or less on DraftKings (DK). Criteria for Sleeper WR/RB/TEs are players priced $4,500 or less on DK. This sleepers article is designed to accommodate both DFS and season-long players.

QB Brock Osweiler, Houston Texans

It's not the sexiest pick based on the regular season, but Brock could be serviceable at $5,100. If you watched Osweiler rally the Texans' offense in Week 17, you saw a QB who wasn't taking things for granted anymore. Being benched looks to have both humbled and inspired Osweiler. The Raiders rank 26th in total defense and have allowed six TD passes in their last three games.

RB Zach Zenner, Detroit Lions

Zenner should have his number often called in the matchup vs. Seattle. The Lions will try to establish the run and Zenner is the hot hand. Did you know Zenner has scored three TDs and 44.2 DK points over his last two games? At $4,500, don't be afraid to keep rolling with ZZ Top.

RB Paul Perkins, New York Giants

Talk about a runner who is looking stronger each week. Perkins enters the playoffs coming off his first career 100-yard rushing day in the NFL. Perkins runs powerfully. He's averaging 4.4 YPC in road games which bolds well for the matchup in Green Bay. A breakout game for Perkins is coming at some point, and $4,100 is reasonable.

RB Jalen Richard, Oakland Raiders

Jack Del Rio and staff did not run enough in Week 17 vs. the Broncos. Look for Richards to see heavy action the matchup vs. the Texans with Cook at QB. Richards did have 14.2 DK points vs. the Texans in Week 11. At $3,400 consider Richards in a GPP or low owned playoff contest option.

WR Will Fuller, Houston Texans

Fuller did see seven Week 17 targets and had his most productive games with Osweiler at QB. Based on the Raiders taking an extra safety to shadow Hopkins, Fuller is in line for a sleeper performance. Fuller averaged 13.9 in home games compared to 5.9 in road games. Fuller will be low owned in both DFS and playoff contest formats due to Osweiler and his slow finish in the regular season.

WR Anquan Boldin, Detroit Lions

Boldin has playoff experience and experience vs. the Hawks. Boldin had five for 53 and a touch in the 2014 playoff game vs. Seattle. Boldin is a player you can trust to play 100-percent when some Lions seems to be taking plays off.

WR Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins

Not going to oversell this play because it is what it is, Stills is a TD machine with Moore at QB. Stills has a TD in four straight games. In playoff round where points can be stingy Stills' consistency could be a value at $3,800.

TE Will Tye, New York Giants

Tye could be a sneaky TE play at $2,800 vs. Green Bay. Tye out snapped Donnell 47-25 in Week 17 and look for that to continue trending upward. Tye 47 receiving yards are his most since Week 10 and Tye's physical skill set bolds well for the match vs. Green Bay.

TE Dion Sims, Miami Dolphins

Dion Sims is off most radars but take a closer look at 2500. Sims played 98% of the snaps in Week 17 and has not much other TE competition. Two of Sims four TDs on the season have come with Moore starting at QB.