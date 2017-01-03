Creed Humphrey (Allen Trieu / Scout)

Army Bowl: East Day Two Top Five

SAN ANTONIO -- The East and West came together for some one on ones and scrimmaging on Tuesday. Here are five who stood out.

Andrew Thomas, OT, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy

Thomas, a Georgia commit, has been excellent in two days of practice. He moves his feet very well for a 320-pound kid and he is strong as he shows with his punch. Although maybe not as long as some of the other tackle prospects here, he has shown he could play left tackle. Really, to us, it looks like Thomas could play any spot on the line.

Creed Humphrey, C, Shawnee (Okla.)

Humphrey is a classic center. He is tough and plays with an intensity that is obvious. While he did not win every single one on one rep, he won a lot of them and against really good competition too as the West has a few outstanding defensive tackles. Oklahoma is getting a really good one here.

Ja'len Parks, DE, Newberry (Fla.)

Parks was in the backfield a lot again, especially in the morning session. He has quickness off the ball and is active. When the East was doing full 11 on 11, he was one of the best players on the field.

D.J. Matthews, WR, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Catholic

After a good day one, Matthews, a  Florida State commit, was at it again on day two. He had one of the best plays of the day, a double-move where he beat the DB clean and then outjumped him for the ball after that DB caught up. 

Ambry Thomas, CB, Detroit (Mich.) King

Thomas battled fellow Michigan commit Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has been tough to contend with this week, to bat away a pass in 7 on 7. He also did well in 1-1s with the West later, jumping a pass and breaking it up. He was beaten once on a deep route, but other than that, his length and speed makes him a tough defender for receivers to separate from.

John Garcia and Gabe Brooks contributed to this report.

