No.13 Wisconsin continues its mastery over No.25 Indiana, riding its seniors and improved defense in the second half to a 75-68 victory at Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sophomore Ethan Happ scored 19 points to help No.13 Wisconsin hold off a desperate Indiana team, 75-68, at Assembly Hall Tuesday night.

Seniors Bronson Koenig (17 points), Zak Showalter (14) and Nigel Hayes (10), the Badgers (13-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak to nine and won at Assembly Hall for the sixth time in the last eight meetings.

Opening the game on a 13-0 run and led by as many as 14 in the first half, Wisconsin’s issues defensively and on the glass cut the Badgers halftime lead to 38-37. And while that was never fully corrected in the second half, it was vastly improved.

After letting the best rebounding team in the Big Ten (44.0 per game) get 20 rebounds, six offensive boards and 13 second-chance points, Wisconsin held the Hoosiers (10-5, 0-2) to only 12 rebounds (3 offensive) in the second half and two second-chance points.

While the play improved defensively, Wisconsin’s veterans kept things clicking offensively.

After shooting 53.2 percent in the first half, Happ, Hayes, Koenig and Showalter scored 31 of Wisconsin’s 37 points in the second half, including 22 in a row.

The biggest series of the game came with two minutes to go, as Happ scored in the low post to make it 68-63 and then forced sophomore Thomas Bryant into a fadeaway jumper in the lane that didn't connected. Senior Vitto Brown hit a 3-pointer on the other end of the court to make it 71-63 and send the fans toward the exit.

Juwan Morgan, De’Ron Davis and Robert Johnson each scored 12 points for Indiana, which has dropped three straight.

Wisconsin hits the road again on Sunday, going a little farther north to take on No.20 Purdue (12-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Sunday at 3:30 p.m. CT

