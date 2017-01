Clemson's head coach shared some choice words with an apologetic Roy Williams

After losing in overtime to North Carolina, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell scolded and wagged his finger at Roy Williams during the postgame handshake, as the Heels coach appeared to say, "I'm sorry."

https://twitter.com/BreakinDownFilm/status/816470674227204096

It wasn't immediately clear what upset Brownell, and in his press conference afterward Williams said only, "That was just something between me and Brad. I'll take care of it."