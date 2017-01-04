Kansas holds wins at the wire 90-88 to extend their win streak at Allen Fieldhouse to 49. Watch, though, as Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk takes at least four steps on the Jayhawks' game-winning shot.
Kansas beats Kansas State thanks to four-step layup by Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Scout Top Stories
Ball On First Loss in Two YearsJan. 4 -- UCLA star freshman Lonzo Ball spoke about suffering his first stateside loss in two years, getting the ball at the end of the game and more...
Bruin Report Online4:32 AM
Late Tech Three Sinks WVU In OvertimeMORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Anthony Livingston hit a three-pointer with six seconds left to lift Texas Tech to a 77-76 overtime win over No. 7 West Virginia on Tuesday.
BlueGoldNewsYesterday at 8:48 PM
RECAP: No. 6 KENTUCKY 100, TEXAS A&M 58LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Wildcats' return to Rupp Arena after nearly a month's hiatus proved to be worth the wait.
AllWildcatsYesterday at 7:01 PM
Clemson coach jaws at Roy Williams after gameClemson's head coach shared some choice words with an apologetic Roy Williams.
ScoutYesterday at 6:47 PM