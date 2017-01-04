Kansas beats Kansas State thanks to four-step layup by Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated Kansas State with a buzzer-beating layup by Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, who clearly walked on the play.

Kansas holds wins at the wire 90-88 to extend their win streak at Allen Fieldhouse to 49. Watch, though, as Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk takes at least four steps on the Jayhawks' game-winning shot.

