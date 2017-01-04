Grading The Big Ten's Bowl Performance

The Big Ten had four teams in New Year's Six bowl games, but many are saying the conference was overrated. Campus Insiders' Pete Fiutak breaks down how Big Ten teams performed during bowl season and grades the results.

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Lawson On Decision To Head To NFL

Carl Lawson breaks down his decision to enter the NFL Draft, what his time at Auburn meant to him, and gives his take on the future for the defensive line on the Plains in an…


by Jason Caldwell
Inside The AU Tigers
12:21 PM

NFL Draft declaration tracker

No more teachers, no more books for these stars leaving college early to pursue an NFL career.


by Staff
Scout
12:20 PM

Physicality growth a big part of offseason

Everyone knows there has to be better play at the quarterback position for the Florida Gators in 2017, but Florida head coach Jim McElwain was quite emphatic after his team’s last…


by Bob Redman
Fightin Gators
11:49 AM

Most Read of 2016: Future of the A-10

The Air Force A-10 replacement strategy could involve building a new plane, adjusting an existing aircraft or merely upgrading the A-10 itself.


by Kris Osborn
Warrior
10:23 AM
Breaking News

Chubb to return for senior season

NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb has elected to return for his senior season.


by NC State Athletics
Pack Pride
10:20 AM