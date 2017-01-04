(Humor) 'Exclusive audio' of Roy Williams-Brad Brownell sideline spat

Roy Williams and Brad Brownell got into a heated exchange following North Carolina's 89-86 overtime win over Clemson Tuesday night. Campus Insiders' Shae Peppler has the "exclusive audio" of the conversation the two head coaches were having.

Mique Juarez Plans to Return to UCLA Football

Jan. 4 -- He was the nation's #1 inside linebacker prospect for 2016, he decided on UCLA, and enrolled early, last spring. But Juarez essentially left the program during fall camp…


by Tracy Pierson
Bruin Report Online
1:05 PM
Breaking News

Lawson On Decision To Head To NFL

Carl Lawson breaks down his decision to enter the NFL Draft, what his time at Auburn meant to him, and gives his take on the future for the defensive line on the Plains in an…


by Jason Caldwell
Inside The AU Tigers
12:21 PM

NFL Draft declaration tracker

No more teachers, no more books for these stars leaving college early to pursue an NFL career.


by Staff
Scout
12:20 PM

Physicality growth a big part of offseason

Everyone knows there has to be better play at the quarterback position for the Florida Gators in 2017, but Florida head coach Jim McElwain was quite emphatic after his team’s last…


by Bob Redman
Fightin Gators
11:49 AM

How bad, really, was the Big Ten in bowls?

The Big Ten had four teams in New Year's Six bowl games, but many are saying the conference was overrated. Campus Insiders' Pete Fiutak breaks down how Big Ten teams performed…


by Staff
Scout
11:43 AM