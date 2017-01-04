Chad Hansen will forgo his senior season and has decided to continue his fairytale career by declaring for the NFL Draft.

After "serious consideration," California wide receiver Chad Hansen has decided to forgo his senior season in Berkeley, and declare for the NFL Draft.

"After ... countless discussions with my family, teammates and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft," Hansen said in a statement. "Competing in the NFL has always been among my highest goals and I believe the time to pursue this opportunity is now."

http://www.scout.com/college/california/story/1709844-chad-hansen-s-unto... After spending a year at FCS Idaho State, Hansen sought to perform on a larger stage, and wanted to transfer closer to his Southern California home to be closer to his family, including his ailing aunt. Cal graduate assistant David Gru was the only college coach to respond to Hansen and his father's inquiries, and since then, Hansen has flourished in Berkeley. In two seasons, Hansen combined for 111 receptions and 1,498 receiving yards with 12 touchdown catches over 20 games and nine starts at Cal after redshirting in 2014 due to transfer rules.

He finished his junior season with seven 100-yard receiving games, six games of 10 or more catches and a career-high-tying two touchdown grabs on four occasions. After bursting onto the scene with a unique touchdown celebration and College Football Sydney Cup MVP honors in Week 0, Hansen had a career-high 196 yards receiving and two touchdown catches on 12 receptions against a ranked Texas team to earn Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. His 14 catches in each of the first two games of the season are tied for third on Cal's all-time single-game list, while the 196 receiving yards is seventh.

Hansen strikes while the iron is hot. This season, despite missing two games due to a high ankle sprain, Hansen was named first-team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press, Athlon Sports, ESPN and Phil Steele, and was a second-team pick by the league's coaches.

With one more college football game left to play -- Jan. 9's College Football Playoff final -- Hansen ranks third in the country in receptions per game (9.2) and fourth in receiving yards (124.9). The fourth-year junior is also 11th nationally in receptions (92), 17th in receiving yards (1,249) and tied for 22nd in touchdown receptions (11) despite missing those two games. Hansen led the Pac-12 in both per-game and total catches, and receiving yards, while he was fourth in the league in touchdown catches. His total receptions and receiving yards both rank third on Cal’s all-time single-season list.

Hansen would likely have been a preseason All-American had he elected to stay, but an uncertain quarterback situation -- with Ross Bowers, Chase Forrest, Max Gilliam, Victor Viramontes and incoming freshman Chase Garbers set to compete for the job -- would likely have affected his production. This season, his roommate, graduate transfer Davis Webb, brought experience to the position, after he transferred from Texas Tech to replace No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff.

“Chad played a significant role in our offensive success last season and was certainly one of the top receivers in the nation,” head coach Sonny Dykes said in a statement. “He has worked hard to put himself in this position, and I know it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make. We’re certainly going to miss Chad, but I’m excited for him and this opportunity. He has a skill set that will translate well to the NFL.”

http://www.scout.com/college/california/story/1626552-chad-hansen-out-of... Hansen told BearTerritory before Cal's finale against UCLA that he was leaning towards staying, but instead, he will complete the journey from a no-FBS-offer prospect out of Moorpark (Calif.) High School, who spent one season at Idaho State, to redshirting in 2014 as a walk-on for the Bears, to NFL receiver, a similar journey to Houston Texans tight end Stephen Anderson, who came to Berkeley, himself, as a walk-on, and, like Hansen after him, earned a scholarship.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make – my time at Cal has been amazing," said Hansen. "I would like to thank the University of California, Berkeley for providing the best education in the country. I’d also like to thank coach Dykes, coach Spavital and our entire football staff for believing in me and preparing me for this next step. I thank my teammates for the memories and friendships that we have created together. And thank you to everyone who has stood by Cal football and provided us such great support. I will never forget the experiences and I am extremely grateful for everything I have gained during my time at Cal."

The 2017 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Philadelphia to mark the first time the event has been held in the city since 1961. Last year, Goff became Cal’s second No. 1 overall selection in the history of the draft in 2016 when he was taken by the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears have had 27 first-round picks overall including 11 in the last 17 years and a total of 229 players drafted since the event began in 1936.