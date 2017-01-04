Steve Sarkisian has taken over as Alabama offensive coordinator

It was interesting to hear a sports radio talk show host predicting that Alabama Coach Nick Saban will be “peppered” with questions about new Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian (and, by inference, the man he replaced, Lane Kiffin) when Saban gets before the media in Tampa, and that Saban won’t be able to avoid this onslaught.

Somehow, we don’t see Saban in cobra surrender mode, screeching, “I’ll talk! Just don’t pepper me with any more questions!”

Alabama will leave for Tampa and the College Football Playoff national championship game Friday and Saban will face media questions on Saturday and Sunday. The Crimson Tide meets Clemson for the title Monday night, and Saban will be in front of the sportswriters and other media members following the game.



It’s not to say that Saban will not answer questions about the Monday announcement that Kiffin was out as Bama’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach/play-caller and the early ascension of Sarkisian to that position. Kiffin has moved on to his head job at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Sarkisian, who had been tabbed to replace him following Monday’s game, is now handling those responsibilities.

Saban answered a few questions about the situation in a CFP teleconference Tuesday before running out of patience, and he answered a few more following Alabama practice Wednesday.

The Tide head coach said Alabama players have responded “very well” to the new offensive coordinator. “It’s been excellent,” Saban said. “Very positive and very upbeat. Practice has been good, energy levelis good, attitude has been really, really good.”

Of particular interest is how Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has reacted to the change.

“Good,” Saban said. “Jalen was a little frustrated with the way he played in the last game (a 24-7 win over Washington in the Peach Bowl). He puts a lot of pressure on himself to prepare well. Our job as coaches is to do a good job with him to help him prepare so that he feels comfortable and confident in going out there and being able to feel like he's practiced the things we're going to ask him to do in the game; he's done it enough that he's very confident and feels good about it. That's one of the things that we're going to work on early this week so that he goes into this game with a little better comfort zone.”

The thought of changing offensive coordinators after 14 games and a week before the national championship game is understandably astounding.

Saban explained that Sarkisian “has been with us the whole year, the whole football season. He knows the offense. He knows the players. He's worked on the game plans every week. He knows the system inside and out, knows the terminology.

“I don't have any failsafe. I just feel like I have to make decisions based on what's best for the players to have the best chance to be successful and we made the decision and we're not talking about it anymore.

“We're moving forward and we're looking forward and everybody is going to do everything they can to support the people that are here now to make it work."

That wasn’t quite the end of it. Saban was asked if he planned to be involved in game-planning this week.

"We have a good coaching staff,” Saban said. “Our whole coaching staff has been here all year. All of our guys know the system. They all know what we've done. They all know what we need to improve on. I meet with them periodically, every day, through the course of the week, and we discuss what we're going to do. And I have a lot of faith, trust and confidence in them and what we're doing and what we're going to do; and the carryover it has for the players and our ability to teach and try to help them to execute a little better so that we can have a little more consistency in the game.

“When I say to do something, everybody always says 'Okay, Coach, we'll do the best we can to go get it done.'

“But really, I philosophically don't want to change a lot of the things that we're doing, because I think it features our players well. I just think we have other guys that we need to get involved in what's happening in the game."