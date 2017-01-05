1993 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward has his fair share of experience watching high school talent come up through the ranks as a nearly 10-year veteran coaching high school football. For the Under Armour All-America Game, the national championship winning quarterback was quarterbacks coach for Team Armour, which had LSU quarterback commit Myles Brennan on it.

The Elite 11 finalist and All-American came in without as much buzz as Ward has seen in the past years, but broke down what he saw from the week of coaching Brennan.

“I didn’t know much about him until they told me he was a prolific passer. Now I see why,” Ward said. “He’s slender built and he’ll improve in that area once he gets to college. He has all the fundamentals, pocket presence and knowing where to go with the football. He’s got good mobility so for me, he’s not been a big surprise, but I didn’t know much about him.”

As far as where Brennan has to improve heading into college, it's an area where Brennan already acknowledges — the weight room. Packing on weight and strength will help Brennan put more velocity on his balls and take the beating of an SEC schedule.

“That’s mainly where all his issues are right now because when you need that short step throw, that’s where his issues are getting it to where he wants to get it to,” Ward said. “If he has a clean pocket, he’s fine. One thing I was surprised with was his mobility and just how he can get positive yardage.”

The former Florida State multi-sport star was impressed with how the Mississippi product worked with his tools.

“He knows his game and his limits and he’ll play to those. That’s the first step to being a successful quarterback,” the former NBA point guard said.

From Day 1 when the players were trying to press in practice to make plays to later in the week, the quarterbacks got much better. Brennan excelled in picking up the playbook and throwing catchable balls for his receivers.

“As we progressed, I thought everyone was throwing and catching well. They were making the correct throws,” Ward said. “You can tell he knows where to throw the football, ball placement and those are some things that you can see ball placement is always big because you have to throw guys open and also where to throw the ball. He has that.”

As far as leading an offense, Ward called his group of quarterbacks reserved, but that leadership type speaks volumes about them and their actions show that leadership.

"They also got the guys in place. You've got to get them in place. He's one of those ones that got the guys in the right place. That's a good sign for leadership and that's something he has," Ward said.

Brennan took it all in throughout the week and went out to lead Team Armour to a 24-21 win over Team Highlight in Orlando, Fla. at the Under Armour Game on January 1. After losing in the playoffs to end his St. Stanislaus career, Brennan was happy to get out of the game with a win.

\"Considering my last game with my high school team was a loss, to come out on the top stage and win, that's awesome,\" Brennan said. \"We went 3-and-out right away, but found my groove and felt we started clicking as an offense.\"

Now that his high school playing career is over, Brennan turns his attention to recruiting for the Tigers and of course, getting in the weight room.

\"It is as signing day comes closer, but it's also training and getting in the weight room trying to put the most weight I can on,\" Brennan said. \"I can't wait to get down to LSU and I'll get down there a bunch.\"

Brennan went 7-for-13 for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Under Armour Game. The four-star quarterback is Scout's No. 257 player overall, No. 16 overall quarterback and No. 1 quarterback in Mississippi for the 2017 class.

Myles Brennan Game Clips vs. St. Paul's (Ala.)



Myles Brennan (UNDER ARMOUR)

