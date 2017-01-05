\n
Myles Brennan (Under Armour)
While LSU quarterback commit Lowell Narcisse did not participate in the Under Armour Game, Myles Brennan did. Former Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward coached Brennan all week and sounded off on what he sees in the future LSU signal caller.
Follow @BillyEmbody
1993 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward has his fair share of experience watching high school talent come up through the ranks as a nearly 10-year veteran coaching high school football. For the Under Armour All-America Game, the national championship winning quarterback was quarterbacks coach for Team Armour, which had LSU quarterback commit
Myles Brennan on it.
The Elite 11 finalist and All-American came in without as much buzz as Ward has seen in the past years, but broke down what he saw from the week of coaching Brennan.
“I didn’t know much about him until they told me he was a prolific passer. Now I see why,” Ward said. “He’s slender built and he’ll improve in that area once he gets to college. He has all the fundamentals, pocket presence and knowing where to go with the football. He’s got good mobility so for me, he’s not been a big surprise, but I didn’t know much about him.”
http://www.scout.com/player/198601-myles-brennan
As far as where Brennan has to improve heading into college, it's an area where Brennan already acknowledges — the weight room. Packing on weight and strength will help Brennan put more velocity on his balls and take the beating of an SEC schedule.
“That’s mainly where all his issues are right now because when you need that short step throw, that’s where his issues are getting it to where he wants to get it to,” Ward said. “If he has a clean pocket, he’s fine. One thing I was surprised with was his mobility and just how he can get positive yardage.”
The former Florida State multi-sport star was impressed with how the Mississippi product worked with his tools.
“He knows his game and his limits and he’ll play to those. That’s the first step to being a successful quarterback,” the former NBA point guard said.
***Get FREE LSU recruiting scoop on Scout through National Signing Day by clicking here.***
From Day 1 when the players were trying to press in practice to make plays to later in the week, the quarterbacks got much better. Brennan excelled in picking up the playbook and throwing catchable balls for his receivers.
“As we progressed, I thought everyone was throwing and catching well. They were making the correct throws,” Ward said. “You can tell he knows where to throw the football, ball placement and those are some things that you can see ball placement is always big because you have to throw guys open and also where to throw the ball. He has that.”
As far as leading an offense, Ward called his group of quarterbacks reserved, but that leadership type speaks volumes about them and their actions show that leadership.
“They also got the guys in place. You’ve got to get them in place. He’s one of those ones that got the guys in the right place. That’s a good sign for leadership and that’s something he has," Ward said.
http://www.scout.com/college/lsu/story/1741399-when-did-brennan-know-can...
Brennan took it all in throughout the week and went out to lead Team Armour to a 24-21 win over Team Highlight in Orlando, Fla. at the Under Armour Game on January 1. After losing in the playoffs to end his St. Stanislaus career, Brennan was happy to get out of the game with a win.
"Considering my last game with my high school team was a loss, to come out on the top stage and win, that's awesome," Brennan said. "We went 3-and-out right away, but found my groove and felt we started clicking as an offense."
Now that his high school playing career is over, Brennan turns his attention to recruiting for the Tigers and of course, getting in the weight room.
"It is as signing day comes closer, but it's also training and getting in the weight room trying to put the most weight I can on," Brennan said. "I can't wait to get down to LSU and I'll get down there a bunch."
Brennan went 7-for-13 for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Under Armour Game. The four-star quarterback is Scout's No. 257 player overall, No. 16 overall quarterback and No. 1 quarterback in Mississippi for the 2017 class.
STORY: Brennan makes Top 5 Under Armour Game offensive players Myles Brennan Game Clips vs. St. Paul's (Ala.)
Share on Facebook Scout Top Stories Load More
1993 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward has his fair share of experience watching high school talent come up through the ranks as a nearly 10-year veteran coaching high school football. For the Under Armour All-America Game, the national championship winning quarterback was quarterbacks coach for Team Armour, which had LSU quarterback commit \n
Myles Brennan on it.
The Elite 11 finalist and All-American came in without as much buzz as Ward has seen in the past years, but broke down what he saw from the week of coaching Brennan.\n
“I didn’t know much about him until they told me he was a prolific passer. Now I see why,” Ward said. “He’s slender built and he’ll improve in that area once he gets to college. He has all the fundamentals, pocket presence and knowing where to go with the football. He’s got good mobility so for me, he’s not been a big surprise, but I didn’t know much about him.”\n
\n
http://www.scout.com/player/198601-myles-brennan
As far as where Brennan has to improve heading into college, it's an area where Brennan already acknowledges — the weight room. Packing on weight and strength will help Brennan put more velocity on his balls and take the beating of an SEC schedule.\n
“That’s mainly where all his issues are right now because when you need that short step throw, that’s where his issues are getting it to where he wants to get it to,” Ward said. “If he has a clean pocket, he’s fine. One thing I was surprised with was his mobility and just how he can get positive yardage.”\n
The former Florida State multi-sport star was impressed with how the Mississippi product worked with his tools.\n
“He knows his game and his limits and he’ll play to those. That’s the first step to being a successful quarterback,” the former NBA point guard said.\n
\n
***Get FREE LSU recruiting scoop on Scout through National Signing Day by clicking here.***
From Day 1 when the players were trying to press in practice to make plays to later in the week, the quarterbacks got much better. Brennan excelled in picking up the playbook and throwing catchable balls for his receivers.\n
“As we progressed, I thought everyone was throwing and catching well. They were making the correct throws,” Ward said. “You can tell he knows where to throw the football, ball placement and those are some things that you can see ball placement is always big because you have to throw guys open and also where to throw the ball. He has that.”\n
As far as leading an offense, Ward called his group of quarterbacks reserved, but that leadership type speaks volumes about them and their actions show that leadership.\n
“They also got the guys in place. You’ve got to get them in place. He’s one of those ones that got the guys in the right place. That’s a good sign for leadership and that’s something he has,\" Ward said. \n
http://www.scout.com/college/lsu/story/1741399-when-did-brennan-know-can...
Brennan took it all in throughout the week and went out to lead Team Armour to a 24-21 win over Team Highlight in Orlando, Fla. at the Under Armour Game on January 1. After losing in the playoffs to end his St. Stanislaus career, Brennan was happy to get out of the game with a win. \n
\"Considering my last game with my high school team was a loss, to come out on the top stage and win, that's awesome,\" Brennan said. \"We went 3-and-out right away, but found my groove and felt we started clicking as an offense.\" \n
Now that his high school playing career is over, Brennan turns his attention to recruiting for the Tigers and of course, getting in the weight room.\n
\"It is as signing day comes closer, but it's also training and getting in the weight room trying to put the most weight I can on,\" Brennan said. \"I can't wait to get down to LSU and I'll get down there a bunch.\"\n
Brennan went 7-for-13 for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Under Armour Game. The four-star quarterback is Scout's No. 257 player overall, No. 16 overall quarterback and No. 1 quarterback in Mississippi for the 2017 class.\n
\n
STORY: Brennan makes Top 5 Under Armour Game offensive players Myles Brennan Game Clips vs. St. Paul's (Ala.)\n
","mobileBody":"
Follow @BillyEmbody
1993 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward has his fair share of experience watching high school talent come up through the ranks as a nearly 10-year veteran coaching high school football. For the Under Armour All-America Game, the national championship winning quarterback was quarterbacks coach for Team Armour, which had LSU quarterback commit
Myles Brennan on it.
The Elite 11 finalist and All-American came in without as much buzz as Ward has seen in the past years, but broke down what he saw from the week of coaching Brennan.
“I didn’t know much about him until they told me he was a prolific passer. Now I see why,” Ward said. “He’s slender built and he’ll improve in that area once he gets to college. He has all the fundamentals, pocket presence and knowing where to go with the football. He’s got good mobility so for me, he’s not been a big surprise, but I didn’t know much about him.”
http://www.scout.com/player/198601-myles-brennan
As far as where Brennan has to improve heading into college, it's an area where Brennan already acknowledges — the weight room. Packing on weight and strength will help Brennan put more velocity on his balls and take the beating of an SEC schedule.
“That’s mainly where all his issues are right now because when you need that short step throw, that’s where his issues are getting it to where he wants to get it to,” Ward said. “If he has a clean pocket, he’s fine. One thing I was surprised with was his mobility and just how he can get positive yardage.”
The former Florida State multi-sport star was impressed with how the Mississippi product worked with his tools.
“He knows his game and his limits and he’ll play to those. That’s the first step to being a successful quarterback,” the former NBA point guard said.
***Get FREE LSU recruiting scoop on Scout through National Signing Day by clicking here.***
From Day 1 when the players were trying to press in practice to make plays to later in the week, the quarterbacks got much better. Brennan excelled in picking up the playbook and throwing catchable balls for his receivers.
“As we progressed, I thought everyone was throwing and catching well. They were making the correct throws,” Ward said. “You can tell he knows where to throw the football, ball placement and those are some things that you can see ball placement is always big because you have to throw guys open and also where to throw the ball. He has that.”
As far as leading an offense, Ward called his group of quarterbacks reserved, but that leadership type speaks volumes about them and their actions show that leadership.
“They also got the guys in place. You’ve got to get them in place. He’s one of those ones that got the guys in the right place. That’s a good sign for leadership and that’s something he has,\" Ward said.
http://www.scout.com/college/lsu/story/1741399-when-did-brennan-know-can...
Brennan took it all in throughout the week and went out to lead Team Armour to a 24-21 win over Team Highlight in Orlando, Fla. at the Under Armour Game on January 1. After losing in the playoffs to end his St. Stanislaus career, Brennan was happy to get out of the game with a win.
\"Considering my last game with my high school team was a loss, to come out on the top stage and win, that's awesome,\" Brennan said. \"We went 3-and-out right away, but found my groove and felt we started clicking as an offense.\"
Now that his high school playing career is over, Brennan turns his attention to recruiting for the Tigers and of course, getting in the weight room.
\"It is as signing day comes closer, but it's also training and getting in the weight room trying to put the most weight I can on,\" Brennan said. \"I can't wait to get down to LSU and I'll get down there a bunch.\"
Brennan went 7-for-13 for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Under Armour Game. The four-star quarterback is Scout's No. 257 player overall, No. 16 overall quarterback and No. 1 quarterback in Mississippi for the 2017 class.
STORY: Brennan makes Top 5 Under Armour Game offensive players Myles Brennan Game Clips vs. St. Paul's (Ala.) [MEDIA:MzAsMzk0NDU0MTE]
","skipOnMobile":true,"skipOnMobileReason":"Unsupported Markup","unsupportedMarkup":"script","media":[{"id":"MzAsMzk0NDU0MTE","name":"LSU QB commit Myles Brennan","description":"","externalId":"39445411","caption":"LSU QB commit Myles Brennan","mediaType":"video","mediaCategory":"Video","height":0,"width":0,"hasThumb":false,"hasMediumThumb":false,"suppressForGallery":false,"isActive":true,"nodes":["8503443"],"tags":["LSU"],"uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsMzk0NDU0MTE","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/2091938","publishDate":"2016-08-30T11:08:58.965964Z","lastModifiedDate":"2016-08-30T11:09:01.428591Z","durationMilliseconds":185000,"videoSources":[{"id":1494495,"name":"HLS v3","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/hls_c14d72d77c19615d18524742f3991317.m3u8"},{"id":1494494,"name":"240p","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/240p_c14d72d77c19615d18524742f3991317.webm","width":426,"height":238},{"id":1494493,"name":"360p","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/360p_c14d72d77c19615d18524742f3991317.webm","width":640,"height":360},{"id":1494492,"name":"480p","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/480p_c14d72d77c19615d18524742f3991317.webm","width":854,"height":480},{"id":1494491,"name":"720p","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/720p_c14d72d77c19615d18524742f3991317.webm","width":1280,"height":720},{"id":1494490,"name":"1080p","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/1080p_c14d72d77c19615d18524742f3991317.webm","width":1280,"height":720},{"id":1494489,"name":"240p","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/240p_c14d72d77c19615d18524742f3991317.mp4","width":426,"height":238},{"id":1494488,"name":"360p","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/360p_c14d72d77c19615d18524742f3991317.mp4","width":640,"height":360},{"id":1494487,"name":"480p","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/480p_c14d72d77c19615d18524742f3991317.mp4","width":854,"height":480},{"id":1494486,"name":"720p","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/720p_c14d72d77c19615d18524742f3991317.mp4","width":1280,"height":720},{"id":1494485,"name":"1080p","videoId":2091932,"uri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/1080p_1a279c174ce8b2494b7d2dfdc0d14d9e.mp4","width":1280,"height":720}],"mediaSource":"BedRocket","boxxSpringPropertyId":"30"}],"dateOverride":"2017-01-05T06:40:30-08:00","authorOverride":"Billy Embody","role":"Publisher","isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2017/01/01/Myles%20Brennan%202%20--%20LSU%20commit.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"738c741d-36b7-474a-b8e0-fe26e9cc2d91","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2017/01/01/Myles%20Brennan%202%20--%20LSU%20commit.jpg","title":"Myles Brennan","alt":"","credit":"Myles Brennan (Under Armour)","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":23,"width":1280,"height":720},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"738c741d-36b7-474a-b8e0-fe26e9cc2d91","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2017/01/01/Myles%20Brennan%202%20--%20LSU%20commit.jpg","title":"Myles Brennan","alt":"","credit":"Myles Brennan (Under Armour)","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":23,"width":1280,"height":720},"authorImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/author/public/2016/06/09/Billy%20Embody.png","tags":[{"id":"595","name":"LSU"},{"id":"10032","name":"LSU - Football"},{"id":"280","name":"HS Mississippi"}],"nodes":["748","8503443","2135"],"isActive":true,"inActiveAndMemberHasPublishRights":false,"createdOn":"2017-01-05T05:58:03-08:00","createdById":"-1","modifiedOn":"2017-01-05T06:48:29-08:00","modifiedBy":"-1","imgs":[],"viewStats":[],"primaryVideo":"","hasVideo":false,"brandUnsafe":false,"breakingNews":false},"editorsChoice":{"siteUrls":["http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1743053-roundtable-who-will-land-no-1-najee-harris?s=162","http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1742233-ua-game-top-5-offensive-game-performers","http://www.scout.com/nfl/broncos/story/1743194-report-broncos-interested-in-darrell-bevell","http://www.scout.com/story/1742840-nfl-draft-declaration-tracker"],"networkUrls":["http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1743053-roundtable-who-will-land-no-1-najee-harris?s=162","http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1742233-ua-game-top-5-offensive-game-performers","http://www.scout.com/nfl/broncos/story/1743194-report-broncos-interested-in-darrell-bevell","http://www.scout.com/story/1742840-nfl-draft-declaration-tracker"],"topRibbonWidgets":["http://www.scout.com/topic/players?category=%22Football%20Recruiting%22&classYear=%222015%22&league=%22HS%22&sortBy=CommitDate&type=videos&start=0&mediaTag=%22Spotlight%20Video%22","http://www.scout.com/college/louisville/story/1591626-game-day-picks-and-preview?s=143","http://www.scout.com/nfl/vikings/story/1701229-bridgewater-suffers-significant-knee-injury"],"carouselStoryUrls":["http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1742970-army-bowl-top-ten-performers-midweek","http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1743053-roundtable-who-will-land-no-1-najee-harris?s=162","http://www.scout.com/story/1742840-nfl-draft-declaration-tracker","http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/story/1743306-the-sidelines-podcast-jamie-dixon"],"storyStreamUrls":[],"storyStreamBlacklistUrls":["http://www.scout.com/story/1735262-usc-soccer-wins-national-championship","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1672446-most-read-2016-navy-osprey-variant-280mph?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1682575-special-f-35-vs-china-j-31-russia-pak-fa?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1650192-most-read-2016-chinook-to-fly-for-100-years?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1738487-chinese-steal-us-underwater-drone-in-pacific?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1643965-norway-has-an-all-female-special-ops-unit?s=143","http://www.scout.com/college/illinois/story/1730752-abrams-didn-t-do-little-stuff-that-wins?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1680206-most-read-2016-navy-attack-subs-stealthier?s=143","http://www.scout.com/college/oregon/story/1742618-brooks-named-pac-12-player-of-the-week","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1697094-most-read-2016-massive-f-15-upgrade?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1678431-analysis-could-nato-repel-russian-invasion","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1698382-5-weapons-china-stole-copied-from-the-us","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1687023-the-5-most-powerful-armies-in-2030","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1641631-special-attack-missions-in-the-b-2-bomber","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1643031-metal-storm-gun-fires-1-million-rounds-minute","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1706088-america-s-5-greatest-military-victories","http://www.scout.com/story/1742451-worst-nfl-plays-from-week-17","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1678889-most-read-2016-us-hellfires-attack-isis?s=143"],"videoStories":[{"type":"StorySummary","containerType":"StorySummary","id":"1743053","siteId":"73","isPublicSite":true,"subdomain":"recruiting","canonicalUrl":"http://recruiting.scout.com/story/1743053-roundtable-who-will-land-no-1-najee-harris","shortUrl":"http://recruiting.scout.com/story/1743053-roundtable-who-will-land-no-1-najee-harris","siteName":"Scout Football","forumName":"","friendlySubdomain":"Football Recruiting","title":"Roundtable: Who Will Land No. 1 Najee Harris?","subtitle":"","seotitle":"Scout Roundtable Discussion on the Unique Recruitment of No. 1 Prospect Najee Harris","caption":"","deck":"SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Scout National Director of Recruiting Brandon Huffman sits down with The Michigan Insider's Sam Webb and Bama Mag's John Garcia to dissect which program will land the most coveted recruit in the nation. It is Alabama versus Michigan. Nick Saban versus Jim Harbaugh. Where will Najee go?","dateOverride":"2017-01-04T07:40:16-08:00","authorOverride":"Greg Powers","role":"National Recruiting Analyst","isActive":true,"isPremium":true,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2017/01/03/najee%20harris.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"a39376c3-a79b-4cd6-a97f-2bdfb57e1492","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2017/01/03/najee%20harris.jpg","title":"Najee Harris","alt":"","credit":"Najee Harris (© Greg Powers/Kevin Wade)","focalPointX":56,"focalPointY":51,"width":1366,"height":768},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"a39376c3-a79b-4cd6-a97f-2bdfb57e1492","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2017/01/03/najee%20harris.jpg","title":"Najee Harris","alt":"","credit":"Najee Harris (© Greg Powers/Kevin Wade)","focalPointX":56,"focalPointY":51,"width":1366,"height":768},"authorImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/author/public/2016/01/30/DSC_0882a.jpg","boost":0,"skipOnMobile":true,"primaryVideo":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA4NTExMDA","hasVideo":true,"primaryVideoSummary":{"id":"MzAsNDA4NTExMDA","name":"Michigan and Alabama Roundtable on Najee Harris","uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA4NTExMDA","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/2235737","externalId":"40851100","publishDate":"2017-01-04T15:37:11.27443Z","tags":[],"preferredMobileUri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/1080p_471da9884dfd009a8459b9a16fdc0dc7.mp4","height":0,"width":0,"caption":"Michigan and Alabama Roundtable on Najee Harris"},"offsiteStories":[{"nid":"182287","siteId":"162","title":"Roundtable: Who Will Land No. 1 Najee Harris","seotitle":"Scout Roundtable Discussion on the Unique Recruitment of No. 1 Prospect Najee Harris","mainImage":{"uuid":"c4e6e8de-2bdd-400c-af8b-ea1dc15cb332","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2017/01/04/najee%20harris%20um.jpg","title":"Najee Harris","alt":"","credit":"Greg Powers","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":44,"width":1280,"height":720},"deck":"SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Scout National Director of Recruiting Brandon Huffman sits down with The Michigan Insider's Sam Webb and Bama Mag's John Garcia to dissect which program will land the most coveted recruit in the nation. It is Alabama versus Michigan. Nick Saban versus Jim Harbaugh. Where will Najee go?"},{"nid":"182377","siteId":"153"}],"breakingNews":false},{"type":"StorySummary","containerType":"StorySummary","id":"1676543","siteId":"155","isPublicSite":true,"subdomain":"warrior","siteFolder":"/military/warrior","canonicalUrl":"http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1676543-most-read-2016-new-navyundersea-attack-drones","shortUrl":"http://foxs.pt/25LRxEU","siteName":"Warrior","forumName":"","friendlySubdomain":"Warrior","title":"Most Read 2016 New NavyUnderSea Attack Drones","subtitle":"","seotitle":"New Evolving Navy Drone Strategy Envisions More Autonomy, Faster Processing","caption":"","deck":"The Navy's emerging drone strategy envisions a scenario where multiple drones can conduct ISR, search for mines and even find and attack targets.","dateOverride":"2017-01-05T06:54:42-08:00","authorOverride":"Kris Osborn","role":" Managing Editor - Scout Warrior ","isActive":true,"isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2016/06/07/ULRM.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"60f06463-c344-4196-af24-a76d86f45cde","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/06/07/ULRM.jpg","title":"Universal Launch and Recovery Vehicle","alt":"","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":50,"width":720,"height":405},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"60f06463-c344-4196-af24-a76d86f45cde","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/06/07/ULRM.jpg","title":"Universal Launch and Recovery Vehicle","alt":"","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":50,"width":720,"height":405},"authorImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/author/public/2016/05/18/1ce18e0.jpg","boost":0.1366727496614854,"skipOnMobile":true,"primaryVideo":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsMzY4NzEwODc","hasVideo":true,"primaryVideoSummary":{"id":"MzAsMzY4NzEwODc","name":"Navy Discusses New Drone Strategy","uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsMzY4NzEwODc","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/678975","externalId":"36871087","publishDate":"2016-06-07T21:00:08.450942Z","durationMilliseconds":126000,"tags":[],"preferredMobileUri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/hls_6a239f5c2488c413cd2751335be9ffa0.m3u8","height":0,"width":0,"caption":"Navy Discusses New Drone Strategy"},"offsiteStories":[{"nid":"101985","siteId":"143"}],"breakingNews":false},{"type":"StorySummary","containerType":"StorySummary","id":"1657124","siteId":"155","isPublicSite":true,"subdomain":"warrior","siteFolder":"/military/warrior","canonicalUrl":"http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1657124-most-read-2016-ground-hellfire-attacks-drone","shortUrl":"http://at.scout.com/1RRHTdo","siteName":"Warrior","forumName":"","friendlySubdomain":"Warrior","title":"Most Read 2016:Ground Hellfire Attacks Drone","subtitle":"","seotitle":"Army Ground-Launched Hellfire Missiles Attacks Drone Target","caption":"","deck":"An emerging Army weapons system attacked an approaching enemy drone target in a live-fire test at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.","dateOverride":"2017-01-05T06:47:51-08:00","authorOverride":"Kris Osborn","role":" Managing Editor - Scout Warrior ","isActive":true,"isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2016/04/01/Hellfire%20Extract.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"5ba67f75-797c-47cb-b493-6055c987db5f","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/01/Hellfire%20Extract.jpg","title":"A Longbow Hellfire missile was successfully fired from the Army’s new Multi-Mission Launcher tube at White Sands Missile Range, March 25, 2016. Pictured is the Army's newest missile launch platform, the Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2-Inte","alt":"","description":"A Longbow Hellfire missile was successfully fired from the Army’s new Multi-Mission Launcher tube at White Sands Missile Range, March 25, 2016. Pictured is the Army's newest missile launch platform, the Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2-Intercept (IFPC Inc 2-I) Multi-Mission Launcher (MML) as it fires a Longbow Hellfire missile. ","credit":"US Army Photo/John A. Hamilton","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":50,"width":1920,"height":1080},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"5ba67f75-797c-47cb-b493-6055c987db5f","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/01/Hellfire%20Extract.jpg","title":"A Longbow Hellfire missile was successfully fired from the Army’s new Multi-Mission Launcher tube at White Sands Missile Range, March 25, 2016. Pictured is the Army's newest missile launch platform, the Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2-Inte","alt":"","description":"A Longbow Hellfire missile was successfully fired from the Army’s new Multi-Mission Launcher tube at White Sands Missile Range, March 25, 2016. Pictured is the Army's newest missile launch platform, the Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2-Intercept (IFPC Inc 2-I) Multi-Mission Launcher (MML) as it fires a Longbow Hellfire missile. ","credit":"US Army Photo/John A. Hamilton","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":50,"width":1920,"height":1080},"authorImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/author/public/2016/05/18/1ce18e0.jpg","boost":0.3588664351859631,"skipOnMobile":true,"primaryVideo":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsOTAyMzEw","hasVideo":true,"primaryVideoSummary":{"id":"MzAsOTAyMzEw","name":"U.S. Army with New Missile Technology","uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsOTAyMzEw","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/551582","externalId":"902310","publishDate":"2016-03-29T15:55:01.549429Z","durationMilliseconds":108000,"tags":["ScoutNow"],"preferredMobileUri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/hls_a23d075588e419b7658ddb2cf90dd537.m3u8","height":0,"width":0,"caption":"U.S. Army with New Missile Technology"},"offsiteStories":[],"breakingNews":false},{"type":"StorySummary","containerType":"StorySummary","id":"1682320","siteId":"155","isPublicSite":true,"subdomain":"warrior","siteFolder":"/military/warrior","canonicalUrl":"http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1682320-most-read-2016-future-soldier-technology","shortUrl":"http://warrior.scout.com/story/1682320-army-lab-integrates-future-soldier-technology","siteName":"Warrior","forumName":"","friendlySubdomain":"Warrior","title":"Most Read 2016: Future Soldier Technology","subtitle":"","seotitle":"Army Lab Integrates Future Soldier Technology","caption":"","deck":"Lighter weight protective body armor and undergarments, conformal wearable computers and integrated sensors powered by emerging battery technologies --- are all part of the Army’s cutting-edge scientific initiative aimed at shaping, enhancing and sustaining the Soldier of the Future.","dateOverride":"2017-01-05T06:31:39-08:00","authorOverride":"Kris Osborn","role":" Managing Editor - Scout Warrior ","isActive":true,"isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2016/06/28/PEO-Soldier-Army-Combat-ballistic-protection-body-armor.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"e5561bb4-1b3e-404c-bd94-b628630cbf44","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/06/28/PEO-Soldier-Army-Combat-ballistic-protection-body-armor.jpg","title":"Army High-Tech Laboratory Explores and Integrates Future Soldier Gear","alt":"","credit":"PEO Soldier","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":50,"width":1200,"height":628},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"e5561bb4-1b3e-404c-bd94-b628630cbf44","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/06/28/PEO-Soldier-Army-Combat-ballistic-protection-body-armor.jpg","title":"Army High-Tech Laboratory Explores and Integrates Future Soldier Gear","alt":"","credit":"PEO Soldier","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":50,"width":1200,"height":628},"authorImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/author/public/2016/05/18/1ce18e0.jpg","boost":0,"skipOnMobile":true,"primaryVideo":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsMzc4Nzg0MDM","hasVideo":true,"primaryVideoSummary":{"id":"MzAsMzc4Nzg0MDM","name":"Army Lab Integrates Gear for Soldier of the Future","uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsMzc4Nzg0MDM","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/1313229","externalId":"37878403","publishDate":"2016-06-28T20:52:47.404216Z","durationMilliseconds":98000,"tags":[],"preferredMobileUri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/hls_66f4bcaabbdf36a361e1868e775a0e50.m3u8","height":0,"width":0,"caption":"Army Lab Integrates Gear for Soldier of the Future"},"offsiteStories":[{"nid":"108267","siteId":"570"},{"nid":"108267","siteId":"143"}],"breakingNews":false},{"type":"StorySummary","containerType":"StorySummary","id":"1743072","siteId":"196","isPublicSite":true,"subdomain":"collegebasketball","siteFolder":"/college/basketball","canonicalUrl":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/story/1743072-inside-the-matchup-california-vs-ucla","shortUrl":"http://collegebasketball.scout.com/story/1743072-inside-the-matchup-california-vs-ucla","siteName":"Scout CBK","forumName":"","friendlySubdomain":"College Basketball","title":"Inside the Matchup: California vs UCLA","subtitle":"","seotitle":"Inside the Matchup: California vs UCLA","caption":"","deck":"The Golden Bears travel down the coast to face the Bruins.","dateOverride":"2017-01-05T04:30:23-08:00","authorOverride":"Jonathan Kahn","role":"Editor","isActive":true,"isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2017/01/04/Cal%20vs%20UCLA.jpeg","mainImage":{"uuid":"b0fa3433-5f2b-4a30-8242-d9e54ff049a0","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2017/01/04/Cal%20vs%20UCLA.jpeg","title":"Inside the Matchup: Cal vs UCLA","alt":"","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":50,"width":1920,"height":1080},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"b0fa3433-5f2b-4a30-8242-d9e54ff049a0","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2017/01/04/Cal%20vs%20UCLA.jpeg","title":"Inside the Matchup: Cal vs UCLA","alt":"","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":50,"width":1920,"height":1080},"authorImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/author/public/2016/09/22/JK_01_Solo_Open_01.00_00_00_01.Still001.jpg","boost":0,"skipOnMobile":true,"primaryVideo":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA4NTI5ODA","hasVideo":true,"primaryVideoSummary":{"id":"MzAsNDA4NTI5ODA","name":"Inside the Matchup: Cal vs UCLA CBB","uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA4NTI5ODA","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/2235854","externalId":"40852980","publishDate":"2017-01-04T18:34:29.843816Z","durationMilliseconds":79000,"tags":[],"preferredMobileUri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/hls_54fd59cf3b8e165203d8cb2b82a56219.m3u8","height":0,"width":0,"caption":"Inside the Matchup: Cal vs UCLA CBB"},"offsiteStories":[{"nid":"182651","siteId":"12","deck":"Jan. 5 -- The Golden Bears travel down the coast to face the Bruins for the 157th time in the series between the two schools..."},{"nid":"182671","siteId":"143"}],"breakingNews":false}]},"noteConfiguration":[{"id":"4","containerType":"TrendingForumSubThread","width":{"to":1},"height":2,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0},{"id":"0","containerType":"StorySummary","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0},{"id":"1","containerType":"ForumSubThread","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0},{"id":"2","containerType":"AdUnit","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0},{"id":"3","containerType":"TrendingStorySummary","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}],"flags":[{"id":"show-club-activation-text","rule":"_.contains(['133', '138', '154', '155', '156'], siteId)"},{"id":"forums-editors-choice","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"facebook-signin","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"hide-clock","rule":"Date.now() >= new Date('2/4/2015')"},{"id":"proxy-api","rule":"true"},{"id":"disable-autoplay","rule":"(typeof(pagetype) != 'undefined' && pagetype == 'FrontPage' && [204, 143, 8, 73, 196, 194].indexOf(+siteId) == -1) || typeof(pagetype) != 'undefined' && pagetype == 'MessageBoard'"},{"id":"forum-comments","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"one-domain","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"warrior-tv","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"outbrain","rule":"!_.contains(['532'], siteId)"},{"id":"block-ad-970x91-top","rule":"_.contains(['ForumTopics', 'Lobby', 'ForumTopicNew - new', 'ForumTopicNew - reply', 'ForumPrivateMailbox', 'ForumPrivateMessage', 'ForumPrivateMailboxSendTo', 'ForumPrivateMailboxReply'], viewType)"},{"id":"imgx-compression","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"include-addthis","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"vote-forums","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"topic-embed-tool","rule":"screen == 'Desktop'"},{"id":"block-ads","rule":"_.contains(['333'], siteId)"},{"id":"block-ad-1x1","rule":"[143, 73, 75, 537, 532, 78, 12, 15, 540, 570, 156, 194, 238, 333, 14, 518, 106, 43, 10, 454, 334, 239, 6, 335, 44, 336, 165, 337, 455, 368, 512, 338, 166, 45, 340, 428, 341, 46, 148, 132, 342, 456, 429, 457, 430, 458, 167, 420, 47, 343, 459, 460, 168, 445, 546, 446, 16, 431, 164, 517, 433, 432, 135, 543, 241, 140, 130, 449, 219, 215, 205, 169, 461, 170, 462, 8, 171, 172, 173, 344, 48, 434, 345, 107, 347, 17, 415, 108, 174, 435, 350, 13, 348, 162, 175, 349, 176, 177, 136, 19, 463, 240, 204, 351, 203, 242, 464, 178, 564, 352, 465, 353, 179, 109, 354, 145, 146, 181, 515, 128, 182, 157, 210, 141, 425, 180, 444, 355, 436, 183, 438, 443, 439, 437, 356, 199, 513, 440, 357, 466, 184, 467, 358, 359, 18, 185, 187, 360, 186, 7, 110, 514, 511, 188, 361, 363, 202, 362, 364, 339, 346, 86, 365, 208, 366, 510, 189, 441, 190, 516, 191, 192, 147, 137, 468, 226, 159, 469, 193, 367, 442].indexOf(+siteId) == -1"},{"id":"forum-lobby-video","rule":"screen == 'Desktop' && [538, 532, 541].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"},{"id":"premium-annual-member-check","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"story-card-video","rule":"typeof(pagetype) != 'undefined' && pagetype == 'MessageBoard'"},{"id":"carousel-forum-lobby","rule":"!_.contains(['541'], siteId)"},{"id":"scout-widget-mobile","rule":"true"},{"id":"editors-choice","rule":"siteId != 542"},{"id":"new-recruiting-hq","rule":"true"},{"id":"use-classic-forums-link","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"show-theme-classic-new-switch","rule":"[6,7,8,10,12,13,14,15,17,18,19,21,24,25,37,43,44,45,46,47,48,61,62,63,64,65,66,68,69,70,73,75,77,78,86,87,93,101,102,106,107,108,109,110,112,113,114,115,116,117,118,119,120,121,122,123,124,126,127,128,130,131,132,133,135,136,137,138,140,141,142,143,145,146,147,148,149,153,154,155,156,157,159,161,162,163,164,165,166,167,168,169,170,171,172,173,174,175,177,178,179,180,181,183,184,185,186,187,188,189,190,191,192,193,194,196,197,199,201,202,203,204,205,207,208,210,215,220,222,224,225,226,228,230,232,234,235,236,238,239,240,241,242,243,244,245,246,248,249,250,251,252,254,255,256,258,259,260,261,262,263,264,265,266,267,268,269,270,271,272,273,274,275,276,277,279,280,281,282,283,284,285,286,287,288,289,290,291,292,293,294,296,297,298,300,301,302,303,304,305,306,307,308,310,311,312,313,314,315,317,318,320,321,322,323,325,326,327,328,329,330,331,332,333,334,335,336,337,338,339,340,341,342,343,344,345,346,347,348,349,350,351,352,353,354,355,356,357,358,359,361,362,363,364,365,366,367,368,369,370,374,376,379,380,381,382,383,384,385,386,387,388,389,390,391,392,393,394,395,396,397,398,399,400,401,402,403,404,405,406,407,408,409,410,411,412,413,414,415,419,420,425,428,429,430,431,432,433,434,435,436,437,438,439,440,441,442,443,444,445,446,449,451,452,454,455,456,457,458,459,460,461,462,463,464,465,466,467,469,473,508,510,511,512,513,514,515,516,517,518,521,522,526,527,528,529,530,531,532,533,534,535,536,537,538,540,541,543,544,545,546,547,548,549,550,551,552,553,554,555,556,557,558,559,560,561,562,563,565,567].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"},{"id":"outbrain-footer","rule":"_.contains(['Lobby', 'ForumTopics', 'ForumThread', 'ForumThread - Message', 'ForumThread - ScrollTarget'], viewType) && _.contains(['Desktop', 'Tablet', 'Phone'], screen)"},{"id":"avery-strong","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"updatebar","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"new-nav-cider-network-menu","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"enable-autoplay-carousel","rule":"(typeof(pagetype) != 'undefined' && _.contains(['FrontPage', 'MessageBoard'], pagetype) && screen == 'Desktop' && [6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 68, 69, 70, 71, 73, 75, 77, 78, 101, 102, 106, 107, 109, 110, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 119, 120, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 135, 136, 137, 138, 140, 141, 143, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 153, 154, 155, 157, 159, 162, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 196, 197, 199, 204, 215, 219, 239, 240, 243, 244, 334, 336, 338, 341, 342, 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 430, 441, 468, 510, 532, 537, 538, 541, 545, 551, 565, 566, 567, 569, 573, 576].indexOf(+siteId) > -1)"},{"id":"spotlight-videos-stories-as-photo","rule":"0","ruleFloat":0,"chance":0,"enabled":false},{"id":"home-stream","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"auto-editors-choice","rule":"(Math.random() < 0.2 || siteId == '143') && siteId != '78'"},{"id":"block-ad-970x91","rule":"!_.contains(['156', '537'], siteId)"},{"id":"editable-network-menu","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"topic-finder-widget-force-spotlight","rule":"true"},{"id":"new-player-detail","rule":"true"},{"id":"player-quick-view","rule":"true"},{"id":"search-forums","rule":"true"},{"id":"search-news","rule":"true"},{"id":"story-bottom-share","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"topic-finder-video","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"autoplay-toggle","rule":"[6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 68, 69, 70, 71, 73, 75, 77, 78, 101, 102, 106, 107, 109, 110, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 119, 120, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 135, 136, 137, 138, 140, 141, 143, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 153, 154, 155, 157, 159, 162, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 196, 197, 199, 204, 215, 219, 239, 240, 243, 244, 334, 336, 338, 341, 342, 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 430, 441, 468, 510, 532, 537, 538, 541, 545, 551, 565, 566, 567, 569, 571, 573, 576, 577].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"},{"id":"forum-board-video","rule":"screen == 'Desktop' && [538, 541].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"},{"id":"homepage-video","rule":"screen == 'Desktop' && [538, 541].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"},{"id":"spotlight-videos-stories","rule":"0","ruleFloat":0,"chance":0,"enabled":false},{"id":"player-detail-tags","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"top-ribbon-widget","rule":"0","ruleFloat":0,"chance":0,"enabled":false},{"id":"new-story-page","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"debug-cors","rule":"email == 'genebarrier@gmail.com'"},{"id":"update-avatar","rule":"true"},{"id":"video-only-carousel","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"autoplay-mute","rule":"0","ruleFloat":0,"chance":0,"enabled":false},{"id":"upload-photos-enabled","rule":"[224].indexOf(+siteId) > -1","ruleBool":true,"sites":["7","8","14","15","16","18","46","109","145","146","162","168","175","177","179","181","204","215","224","355"]},{"id":"player-list-view-2","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"partitioned-forums-index","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"app-promo-interstitial","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"forum-instertial-ads","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"user-events","rule":"0.25","ruleFloat":0.25,"chance":0.25,"enabled":false},{"id":"merlin","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"homestream-native-ad","rule":"!_.contains(['143','73','77','537', '570'], siteId)"},{"id":"upload-videos-enabled","rule":"[224].indexOf(+siteId) > -1","ruleBool":false,"sites":["224"]},{"id":"block-ad-970x91-superleaderboard-top","rule":"[571,572,570,204,73,196,8,194,143,155,567,197,545,77,168,171,219,48,107,17,175,146,183,188,110,190,148,532,243,25,61,62,112,127,75,541,537,565,551,14,106,43,334,239,44,336,165,338,166,341,46,342,430,167,47,16,164,135,140,215,169,170,172,173,174,13,162,176,136,19,240,178,109,145,181,128,182,157,141,180,199,357,184,358,359,18,185,187,360,186,7,12,365,510,189,191,192,566,147,137,468,193,153,138,154,538,126,123,149,101,113,115,63,125,64,65,66,68,69,70,120,71,156,551,530,177,15,6, 454].indexOf(+siteId) === -1"},{"id":"enable-autoplay-story","rule":"typeof(pagetype) != 'undefined' && _.contains(['StoryPage'], pagetype) && screen == 'Desktop'"},{"id":"forums-story-and-video-icons","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"disable-get-story-threads","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"march-madness","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"get-verb-player-search","rule":"true"},{"id":"national-video-link","rule":"true"},{"id":"premium-user","rule":"!!isPM"},{"id":"double-native-ads","rule":"!_.contains(['143','73','77','537', '570'], siteId)"},{"id":"topic-quick-reply","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"story-native-ad","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"new-sidebar","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"topstory","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"new-login","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"topstory-first-slot","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"story-bottom-video","rule":"screen == 'Desktop' && [7, 8, 12, 13, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 68, 69, 70, 71, 73, 75, 77, 86, 101, 102, 106, 107, 109, 110, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 119, 120, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 130, 135, 136, 137, 138, 140, 141, 143, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 153, 154, 155, 157, 159, 162, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 196, 197, 199, 204, 215, 219, 239, 240, 243, 244, 334, 336, 338, 341, 342, 355, 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 430, 441, 468, 510, 532, 537, 538, 541, 545, 551, 565, 566, 567, 569, 571, 573, 576, 577].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"}],"menu":{"key":"11863","name":"Network Menu","weight":-10,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11864","name":"NCAA","url":"","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11881","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12395","name":"Network - NCAA - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"ncaa"}]},{"key":"11882","name":"NCAA Football HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11883","name":"FB Recruiting","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11884","name":"NCAA Basketball HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11885","name":"BK Recruiting","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11886","name":"Tailgating","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12740","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/ncaa-football-stadiums?sortBy=rating","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11865","name":"NFL","url":"","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11878","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12396","name":"Network - NFL - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"nfl"}]},{"key":"11877","name":"NFL HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/nfl/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11887","name":"Draft Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/nfl/[YR_NFL_DRAFT]-nfl-draft-rankings","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11888","name":"Fantasy","url":"http://www.scout.com/fantasy/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11889","name":"Tailgating","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12741","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/nfl-stadiums","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11866","name":"MLB","url":"","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11891","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12397","name":"Network - MLB - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"mlb"}]},{"key":"11890","name":"MLB HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11892","name":"Transactions","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/rumors/","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11893","name":"Scouting","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/scouting/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11894","name":"Top Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/a.z?s=243&p=9&c=12&nid=287&lnid=287&pid=88&yr=[YR_MLB_DRAFT]","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12742","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/mlb-stadiums","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11867","name":"Recruiting","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11896","name":"FB Recruiting HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11897","name":"FB Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-football-prospects","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11898","name":"FB Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-football-commits","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11899","name":"FB Team Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/a.z?s=73&p=9&c=14&yr=[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11900","name":"JC Football","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12430","name":"JUCO Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-prospects?league=JUCO","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12431","name":"JUCO Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-commits?league=JUCO","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12432","name":"JUCO Visits","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-visits?league=JUCO","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11902","name":"BK Recruiting HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11903","name":"BK Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-basketball-prospects","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11904","name":"BK Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-basketball-commits","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11905","name":"BK Team Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/a.z?s=75&p=9&c=14&cfg=bb&yr=[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12423","name":"High School Sports","url":"http://www.scout.com/high-school/blip/front","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11868","name":"More Sports","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11879","name":"NBA","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12399","name":"Network - More Sports - NBA - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"nba"}]},{"key":"11880","name":"Golf","url":"http://www.scout.com/golf/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12718","name":"Stadium Journey","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"The authority for stadium reviews, rankings, and ratings.","sectionHead":false},{"key":"12533","name":"Cleveland Sports","url":"http://www.scout.com/cleveland-sports","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11869","name":"Fantasy","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12406","name":"Rankings","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12433","name":"2016 Top 200","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-rankings","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12407","name":"QB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-quarterback-rankings","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12408","name":"RB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-running-back-rankings","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12409","name":"WR Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-wide-receiver-rankings","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12410","name":"TE Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-tight-end-rankings","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12411","name":"K Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-kicker-rankings","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12412","name":"DEF Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defense-rankings","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12413","name":"DL Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defensive-lineman-rankings","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12414","name":"LB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-linebacker-rankings","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12415","name":"DB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defensive-back-rankings","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11876","name":"Fantasy HQ","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12400","name":"Tools","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12403","name":"Depth Charts","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/depth-charts.cfm","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12402","name":"Bye Weeks","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/byeweeks.cfm","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12401","name":"All Tools","url":"http://www.scout.com/fantasy/story/1554317","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12404","name":"Strength of Schedule","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/strength_of_schedule.cfm","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12405","name":"Mock Draft Simulator","url":"http://fantasymockdraft.scout.com/simulator/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"12416","name":"Daily Fantasy","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/news?type=stories&sortBy=Date&site=ScoutFantasy.com&query=DFS","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12417","name":"Forums","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/forums","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12418","name":"Play","url":"http://www.playscoutfantasy.com/lobby.php","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12419","name":"Join","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/story/1557795-join-us-at-scout-fantasy","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11870","name":"Military","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":true,"children":[{"key":"11913","name":"Warrior","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"The latest news and tech from the field of combat.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/warrior.png"},{"key":"11914","name":"Sniper's Hide","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/snipers-hide/","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"The #1 source of information for the world of long-range shooting and precision marksmanship.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/snipershide.png"},{"key":"11917","name":"Deadliest Blogger","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/deadliest-blogger/","weight":4,"external":false,"description":"Military history from ancient battles to modern warfare.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/26/deadliestblogger.png"}]},{"key":"11872","name":"Fishing","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11921","name":"North American Fisherman","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishing/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"Fishing news and video from NAF.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/26/fisherman.png"},{"key":"11922","name":"Wired2Fish","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/wired2fish","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Gear reviews, guides, and how-to videos for serious anglers.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/wired2fish_1.png"},{"key":"12546","name":"Fishhound","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishhound/","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"Tracking all things fishing...all the time.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/08/08/fishhound_tile.png"},{"key":"11924","name":"Fishulo","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishulo","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"Where to go and what to use to catch more fish in Canada.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/02/01/fishulo_gold.png"},{"key":"11980","name":"YakFishTV","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/kayak-fishing/","weight":5,"external":false,"description":"Showing the world what kayak fishing is all about.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/01/02/YakFishTV%20Icon.png"}]},{"key":"11871","name":"Hunting","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11918","name":"North American Hunter","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/hunting/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"Hunting news, video, and gear reviews from NAH.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/hunter_square_v2.png"},{"key":"11919","name":"The Buck Advisors","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/whitetail-deer/","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Expert advice for whitetail deer hunters.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/hunting_generic.png"}]},{"key":"11873","name":"Living","weight":10,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11927","name":"Gear","url":"http://www.scout.com/gear/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"News and reviews on the hottest gear, fastest cars, and latest tech.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/gear2.png"},{"key":"11928","name":"Build","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/build","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Gear reviews and how-to guides for the handyman.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/handy.png"},{"key":"11931","name":"Tailgate","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"Recipes, games, and guides for American's fastest-growing sport.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/tailgater.png"},{"key":"12719","name":"Stadium Journey","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"The authority for stadium reviews, rankings, and ratings.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/30/icon.png"},{"key":"11930","name":"Garden","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/gardening/","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"Tips and tricks for landscaping and lawn care.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/gardening.png"},{"key":"11929","name":"Cook","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/cooking/","weight":4,"external":false,"description":"Recipes and tutorial videos.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/cooking.png"}]},{"key":"12398","name":"Membership","url":"http://www.scout.com/membership","weight":11,"external":true,"sectionHead":true},{"key":"11874","name":"Tickets","url":"http://tickets.scout.com/","weight":12,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11875","name":"App","url":"https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/scout.com/id969228328","weight":13,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},"networkMenu":{"key":"11863","name":"Network Menu","weight":-10,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11864","name":"NCAA","url":"","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11881","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12395","name":"Network - NCAA - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"ncaa"}],"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11882","name":"NCAA Football HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11883","name":"FB Recruiting","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11884","name":"NCAA Basketball HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11885","name":"BK Recruiting","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11886","name":"Tailgating","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12740","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/ncaa-football-stadiums?sortBy=rating","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":6,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":0,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11865","name":"NFL","url":"","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11878","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12396","name":"Network - NFL - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"nfl"}],"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11877","name":"NFL HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/nfl/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11887","name":"Draft Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/nfl/[YR_NFL_DRAFT]-nfl-draft-rankings","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11888","name":"Fantasy","url":"http://www.scout.com/fantasy/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11889","name":"Tailgating","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12741","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/nfl-stadiums","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":1,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11866","name":"MLB","url":"","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11891","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12397","name":"Network - MLB - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"mlb"}],"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11890","name":"MLB HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11892","name":"Transactions","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/rumors/","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11893","name":"Scouting","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/scouting/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11894","name":"Top Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/a.z?s=243&p=9&c=12&nid=287&lnid=287&pid=88&yr=[YR_MLB_DRAFT]","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12742","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/mlb-stadiums","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":2,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11867","name":"Recruiting","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11896","name":"FB Recruiting HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11897","name":"FB Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-football-prospects","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11898","name":"FB Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-football-commits","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11899","name":"FB Team Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/a.z?s=73&p=9&c=14&yr=[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11900","name":"JC Football","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12430","name":"JUCO Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-prospects?league=JUCO","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12431","name":"JUCO Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-commits?league=JUCO","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12432","name":"JUCO Visits","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-visits?league=JUCO","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}],"index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11902","name":"BK Recruiting HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11903","name":"BK Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-basketball-prospects","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":6,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11904","name":"BK Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-basketball-commits","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":7,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11905","name":"BK Team Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/a.z?s=75&p=9&c=14&cfg=bb&yr=[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":8,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12423","name":"High School Sports","url":"http://www.scout.com/high-school/blip/front","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":9,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":3,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11868","name":"More Sports","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11879","name":"NBA","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12399","name":"Network - More Sports - NBA - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"nba"}],"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11880","name":"Golf","url":"http://www.scout.com/golf/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12718","name":"Stadium Journey","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"The authority for stadium reviews, rankings, and ratings.","sectionHead":false,"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12533","name":"Cleveland Sports","url":"http://www.scout.com/cleveland-sports","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":4,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11869","name":"Fantasy","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12406","name":"Rankings","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12433","name":"2016 Top 200","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-rankings","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12407","name":"QB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-quarterback-rankings","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12408","name":"RB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-running-back-rankings","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12409","name":"WR Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-wide-receiver-rankings","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12410","name":"TE Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-tight-end-rankings","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12411","name":"K Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-kicker-rankings","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12412","name":"DEF Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defense-rankings","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12413","name":"DL Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defensive-lineman-rankings","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12414","name":"LB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-linebacker-rankings","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12415","name":"DB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defensive-back-rankings","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}],"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11876","name":"Fantasy HQ","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12400","name":"Tools","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12403","name":"Depth Charts","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/depth-charts.cfm","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12402","name":"Bye Weeks","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/byeweeks.cfm","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12401","name":"All Tools","url":"http://www.scout.com/fantasy/story/1554317","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12404","name":"Strength of Schedule","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/strength_of_schedule.cfm","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12405","name":"Mock Draft Simulator","url":"http://fantasymockdraft.scout.com/simulator/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}],"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12416","name":"Daily Fantasy","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/news?type=stories&sortBy=Date&site=ScoutFantasy.com&query=DFS","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12417","name":"Forums","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/forums","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12418","name":"Play","url":"http://www.playscoutfantasy.com/lobby.php","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12419","name":"Join","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/story/1557795-join-us-at-scout-fantasy","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":6,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":5,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11870","name":"Military","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":true,"children":[{"key":"11913","name":"Warrior","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"The latest news and tech from the field of combat.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/warrior.png","index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11914","name":"Sniper's Hide","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/snipers-hide/","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"The #1 source of information for the world of long-range shooting and precision marksmanship.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/snipershide.png","index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11917","name":"Deadliest Blogger","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/deadliest-blogger/","weight":4,"external":false,"description":"Military history from ancient battles to modern warfare.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/26/deadliestblogger.png","index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":6,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11872","name":"Fishing","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11921","name":"North American Fisherman","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishing/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"Fishing news and video from NAF.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/26/fisherman.png","index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11922","name":"Wired2Fish","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/wired2fish","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Gear reviews, guides, and how-to videos for serious anglers.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/wired2fish_1.png","index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12546","name":"Fishhound","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishhound/","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"Tracking all things fishing...all the time.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/08/08/fishhound_tile.png","index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11924","name":"Fishulo","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishulo","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"Where to go and what to use to catch more fish in Canada.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/02/01/fishulo_gold.png","index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11980","name":"YakFishTV","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/kayak-fishing/","weight":5,"external":false,"description":"Showing the world what kayak fishing is all about.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/01/02/YakFishTV%20Icon.png","index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":7,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11871","name":"Hunting","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11918","name":"North American Hunter","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/hunting/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"Hunting news, video, and gear reviews from NAH.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/hunter_square_v2.png","index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11919","name":"The Buck Advisors","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/whitetail-deer/","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Expert advice for whitetail deer hunters.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/hunting_generic.png","index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":8,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11873","name":"Living","weight":10,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11927","name":"Gear","url":"http://www.scout.com/gear/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"News and reviews on the hottest gear, fastest cars, and latest tech.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/gear2.png","index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11928","name":"Build","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/build","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Gear reviews and how-to guides for the handyman.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/handy.png","index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11931","name":"Tailgate","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"Recipes, games, and guides for American's fastest-growing sport.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/tailgater.png","index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12719","name":"Stadium Journey","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"The authority for stadium reviews, rankings, and ratings.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/30/icon.png","index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11930","name":"Garden","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/gardening/","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"Tips and tricks for landscaping and lawn care.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/gardening.png","index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11929","name":"Cook","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/cooking/","weight":4,"external":false,"description":"Recipes and tutorial videos.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/cooking.png","index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":9,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"12398","name":"Membership","url":"http://www.scout.com/membership","weight":11,"external":true,"sectionHead":true,"index":10,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11874","name":"Tickets","url":"http://tickets.scout.com/","weight":12,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":11,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11875","name":"App","url":"https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/scout.com/id969228328","weight":13,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":12,"menu":"primary","isActive":false}]},"taxonomyInfo":{"id":"11776","name":"Scout Network","description":"","weight":0,"vocabulary":"scout","classificationNodes":[],"forumIds":[],"parentIds":[],"ancestorIds":["11776"],"descendantIds":["11776"],"mobile":false,"mobileType":"DoubleLevel","siteIds":["143"],"sites":[{"id":"143","name":"www (s=143)","domainName":"Scout.com","description":"
Powered by Scout\n","smallLogo":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/scoutwhite.png","appDfpHierarchy":"299643/ScoutApp/Sports/National/www/","siteDfpHierarchy":"299643/Scout.com/Sports/National/www/","siteBrand":"Scout"}]},"noteConfigMap":[["TrendingForumSubThread",{"id":"4","containerType":"TrendingForumSubThread","width":{"to":1},"height":2,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}],["StorySummary",{"id":"0","containerType":"StorySummary","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}],["ForumSubThread",{"id":"1","containerType":"ForumSubThread","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}],["AdUnit",{"id":"2","containerType":"AdUnit","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}],["TrendingStorySummary",{"id":"3","containerType":"TrendingStorySummary","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}]]};
var nyneveErrors = [];
if (console && console.error) {
try {
var errors = nyneveErrors;
for (var i=0; i < errors.length; i++) {
var error = errors[i];
console.error('Nyneve Request Error: ', error);
}
} catch (e) {
console.error('JSON parse error. Nyneve Request Errors.', e);
}
}
Javascript must be enabled to view this page.