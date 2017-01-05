Elite Georgia prospect Aubrey Solomon apologized to Michigan fans on Thursday for what he said in a video on social media.

Once upon a time, five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon was a Michigan commit. He was a member of the Wolverines’ 2017 class for just over two months, originally committing on June 18, 2016, but the Leesburg, Georgia prospect backed off his pledge on August 22.

Solomon is currently partaking in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl festivities in San Antonio, Texas, and on Thursday a Periscope video was posted of him saying “f*** Michigan.” The video has since been removed, and Solomon has taken the high road to apologize to fans. He tweeted the following message along with “I have some growing up to do.”

“Michigan fans and Alums I apologize for my actions and in no way does that reflect who I am as a person. I love the University of Michigan and everything it has to offer beyond football. A mistake was made but for sure but no excuses I messed up. I know I’ve angered many and disrespected tons and once again I’m sorry with that being said god bless everyone anvd #GoBlue.”

Solomon’s decommitment from Michigan in August was triggered after the Wolverines mixed him up with another recruit.

“A day or two ago, they sent my mom a card thanking us for going to the Michigan BBQ, but we never went,” Solomon said last August. “I do not know which recruit they were talking to, but it was not me. It was just a little heartbreaking, for me to supposedly be so high on their list, for them to confuse me with someone else. Plus they spelled both of my names wrong after I told them, but that was not the main issue. I guess they do not have tabs on me.”

Now into the home stretch of his recruitment, Alabama is the favorite to land Solomon, who named the Crimson Tide his leader on Wednesday. Also in contention are Auburn, Florida and USC, who are all scheduled to receive visits from him in January. The Wolverines have also not been officially ruled out by Solomon, but judging from Thursday’s video, it doesn’t look promising for Jim Harbaugh’s team.

