UCLA's Jim Mora and Jedd Fisch Face the Media

Jan. 5 - UCLA head coach Jim Mora and his new offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch answered questions from the media in a conference call Thursday, talking about the style of offense Fisch will employ at UCLA, and more...

Jim Mora: We’re very excited today to officially announce the hiring of Jedd Fisch as our offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. We went through a lond and detailed process as we looked really from coast to coast for the best person to come in and lead our offense, and we found that guy, we found the right guy. I’ve known Jedd for a while…

Mora: Good, good. When we went coast to coast looking for someone who could come in here and be a tremendous role model and influence on our student athletes, that he could do the things offensively that match the talents to the men that we’ve recruited, and we found that guy in Jedd Fisch. I’ve known Jedd for quite a while, known about him for longer, and we have a very common background in terms of the people we’ve been around. Jedd has an extensive and very impressive resume. He’s been around some of the finest minds in football, guys that I’m very familiar with, have competed against. Men like Brian Billick, who’s a Super Bowl champion coach, men like Mike Shanahan, who is a Super Bowl champion coach; men like Pete Carroll, a Super Bowl champion coach. He’s worked with guys that I’ve worked with and have known most of my life, like Don Capers, who was the head coach of the Houston Texans who who is now the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. Vic Fangio, who is the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, and certainly Gus Bradley, when he was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And then most recently having the opportunity to work with one of the great coaches in the land, whether you’re talking about the pros, high school, college, Pop Warner or anything else, in Jim Harbaugh. So I’m very, very excited about adding Jedd to our staff, and going forward to doing great things together. I can’t wait to get him out to California at the end of this week and really start with the UCLA Bruins. Just very excited about this hire, and very comfortable with the process we went through, and very confident we were able to find the right man as Jedd Fisch.



Fisch: I appreciate that, coach. First of all, I’d like to thank coach Mora for giving me the opportunity to be a part of what is just an incredible university, storied program, and really one of the top universities in the land. And also to be a part of his staff, and particularly working for him. As coach Mora said, I’ve known him, known about him, I’ve heard stories from years ago when I was with Don and Vic in 2002 about what an incredible coach and person he is. As the year have gone on, obviously I’ve seen all the successes he’s had in Atlanta, at UCLA, and the opportunity that I had when I was in Seattle and hearing all the good things about him that Matt Hasselbeck and guys like that were saying about him. So it’s awesome to be a part of this. I’ve been totally blessed in this profession. I believe that 100%. I’ve worked for amazing coaches. As coach Mora pointed out, I owe them so much, including Steve Spurrier, who gave me my very first opportunity in college football in 1998 to 2000. It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve had a great two years at Michigan working with the passing game, quarterbacks and receivers. It’s definitely great to getting back to being an offensive coordinator and doing it at UCLA.

Question: Coach Fisch, what kind of style of offense do you envision running at UCLA?

Fisch: I think the first thing we’re going to do is evaluate all the players and make an offense that’s best suited for the personnel and the talent that has been recruited to UCLA over the last four years, and we’ll be recruiting this final month. We will, as I’ve talked to coach Mora about this during the interview process, we are a multiple offense. All the offenses I’ve been around, either coordinated or coached at, they’ve been one with multiple personnel groups, multiple tempos, multiple formations, and a good mix of run and pass. So I would say that’s going to be who we are, and before we get to that, who we use and when we use them, that’s really going to come over the next few months of evaluating players in detail. And then in spring ball getting a great feel for what everybody does best. I’ve always felt the last thing you want to do is have a great player standing next to you on the sideline. So our best players and those that can help us will be on the field, and we’ll utilize their talents the best we can.

Question: Coach Mora, how important was it for you to get a coordinator with experience in both the NFL and college?

Mora: It wasn’t the most important thing. The most important thing was getting a man that had the well-being of the student athlete first, a guy that had a good pedigree that coached a lot of football, that understood conceptual football, understood situational football, and had worked with good people. I think it’s a real bonus that Jedd has extensive background in both college and the NFL. I think it gives him a great perspective. I think it gives him great credibility with our players and the young men we are recruiting.

Question: When you were looking for a coordinator, were you looking for someone who ran mostly a multiple-look offense as opposed to exclusive a spread?

Mora: Yeah, I didn’t really talk to anyone who runs a spread. As far as I know, a spread team has never won a national championship, and that’s one of our goals here. I think Jedd put it exactly right. The great coordinators that I’ve been around, and Jedd has been around, as he said, he’s been around Steve Spurrier, he’s been around Brian Billick, and he’s been around Mike Shanahan, he’s been around Jim Harbaugh, who are some of the great offensive minds in football. And I’ve been fortunate to be around Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren and Steve Mariucci. And I think the common characteristic among all of those is that exactly what Jedd said: You evaluate your personnel and then you put in the best players in position to make plays. You make sure your best players are on the field doing what they do best. So we’re very much alike in that sense.

Question: What do you envision the rest of the offensive staff looking like? Were there be more changes made?

Mora: Right now I’m just excited about having Jedd here. I’m just excited to have the opportunity to talk to you guys about adding a tremendous coach to our staff, a tremendous man, and a great family man. He’s got three young daughters and a wife, Amber, and we’re excited to welcome all of them to Westwood and Southern California.

Question: Coach Fisch, what do you think it will take to get the run game going again? Do you think the pieces are in place to do that?

Fisch: I’ll say this. I was blessed in 2008 to be hired by Mike Shanahan, and I was given the opportunity to coach the wide receivers there. And in the first week or so, he explained to me in coaching the wide receivers the emphasis of coaching the running game to the wide receivers. Our receivers had 250 catches and led the NFL, but they also understood run blocking, they understood that the running game is going to drive the trend. When you learn from guys like Shanahan and Billick who emphasized the running game everywhere they’ve been, and when you get the opportunity to watch coach Shanahan and now Kyle Shanahan has done, you understand the running game and the passing game go hand in hand. If you’re able to utilize a certain system or scheme that permits you to run the football, to open up the deeper throws, open up the game, that’s where success will come. But the most important thing you have to do is the commitment to run the ball, and a commitment to understand how to run the ball, and run it in a certain way that everybody’s comfortable with.

Question: Have you had the opportunity to talk to Josh Rosen?

Fisch: I’ve exchanged numerous text messages with Josh, and I’m excited to get on the phone with him in the next 24 hours.

Question: Jim, do you have an update on Josh’s status?

Mora: No, not until he sees our doctors on Monday. All indications are that he’s doing very well. But I don’t have a specific update until he gets back with our trainers on Monday.

Question: Jedd, I know you’ve worked with a new starting quarterback in each of the last six seasons. What do you think it will be like to have somebody coming back with the experience and talent that Josh brings?

Fisch: I’m really excited. I’m thrilled to be able to coach Josh. I get the opportunity, and I also understand the responsibility of coaching someone with the talent that Josh has. It’s been fun here (at Michigan) coaching a new quarterback, and it will be another new one this season. But I know that Josh has close to 20 games of experience since he’s been the starter, and he’s going to learn a new system, and we’re going to challenge Josh. I’ve been around some great quarterbacks, and first round picks and top five picks, and understand the expectation that they have of the coach, and that the players understand the expectations we’ll have of them.

Question: Coach Fisch, I know you didn’t play football yourself. How has your background outside of football led you to this really long coaching experience?

Fisch: I’ve been super fortunate. All I wanted to be was a football coach. I went to the University of Florida, and it’s well-documented that I begged and pleaded my way into Steve Spurrier’s building, and to coach Spurrier’s office. I started off making photocopies for coach Spurrier, and whatever other responsibilities he gave me. As the responsibilities grew, I got an assistant coaching job in high school, then an arena football coaching job, for John Hufnagle of the New Jersey Red Dogs, a long-time CFL head coach. Then I got a graduate assistant job with coach Spurrier, then Donte Burton gave me my first opportunity at 24 years old to get into the National Football League. Fortunately for me, I was able to spend 12 years in the NFL, 7 or 6 in college now. It’s been a great 18, 19 years. It’s been an incredible run and I hope it’s just things getting started.

Question: Coach Fisch, how much experience do you have being in Los Angeles, and how is your family anticipating the move to L.A.?

Fisch: They are fired up to say the least. My girls are looking to start surfing and enjoying everything that California has to offer. One thing that my wife Amber had done amazingly well is adapt to whatever environment coaching has brought us to. Home is where football takes us. Our kids are excited as can be and get started, in the schools and activities, and everything that L.A. can bring. So am I. I can’t wait get out there and start with college football and also start with making L.A. home.

Question: Coach Mora, just about every off-season your name is mentioned in association with NFL coaching jobs. Right now what’s your feeling on the NFL and staying at UCLA? And did you discuss this with coach Fisch?

Mora: No, I did not. My sole focus is UCLA and UCLA football. I love it here. I hope I can stay here the rest of my career. I hope I can win enough games to be worthy of staying here the rest of my career. I love it here.

Question: Coach Mora, did any underclassmen put their name in for a draft evaluation?

Mora: Not that I’ve seen yet. I think one guy is flirting with it. He’s indicated to me that he would, but I don’t think anything has been done officially. So I don’t think I’m allowed to comment on it yet. I’m sure you know who I’m talking about. I don’t think I can comment on it. Nothing has been done officially.