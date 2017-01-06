LSU junior safety Jamal Adams announced on Friday that he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft and forgo his senior season in Baton Rouge.

With former LSU coach Les Miles in attendance and current coach Ed Orgeron introducing him, Adams announced his intentions as he thanked family, friends and coaches.

"After deep prayer and consideration, my family and I have decided I will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft," Adams said. "I couldn't imagine representing a better school or fan base. I hope that I can make you proud as I start my next chapter and I wouldn't change my experience for the world."

Orgeron said that the All-SEC player and team captain is a Tiger for life and exemplified what the staff looks for in players as they recruit.

"We got a Tiger for life, we got a leader. Growing up watching LSU Football, he reminds me what a Tiger defensive player should play like," Orgeron said. "I watched him grow in Dave Aranda's system. Most of all, I watched him grow into a man."

The Lewisville (Tex.) Hebron product leaves LSU as an All-SEC performer and is projected as a Top-10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 6-1, 213-pound safety was a five-star prospect in the 2014 class, a top-10 player overall and the No. 1 safety in the country when he signed with the Tigers.