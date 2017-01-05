SAN ANTONIO -- There are plenty of five-star prospects on each side of the Army All-American Bowl roster but some of the lower-rated seniors have impressed just as much.

Yes, a specialist really grabbed our attention during the course of the three West team practices. Seemingly every time we looked up, Tucker Day boomed another practice punt. Not only did he kick with great distance and hang time, he spiraled almost every punt we saw him boot. His performance this week has immediately garnered Day more recruiting attention, he told Scout after Thursday's practice. He is currently undeclared.

Michael Harley Jr. was the player on the East roster whose ranking seemed to least fit his play. He was very quick, fast, caught the ball very well and we would think the East defensive backs would say the West Virginia commit was one of the toughest receivers to stick with in what was a very good group of pass catchers.

We've seen Ty Jones at a number of camps and 7v7’s and he’s been solid and had a good senior year, but his play this week in San Antonio showed that his senior season was no fluke. He’s been running with the 1’s all week at receiver and with his size and length (he’s the biggest receiver on the West), he’s taken advantage of that when matched up against smaller corners. Jones is a smooth route runner with soft hands and has really risen to the challenge this week against better DB’s. He’s a three-star right now on Scout but this week and his senior year have pretty much cemented his rise into the Scout 300 in our final rankings. Jones is committed to Washington.

Derek Kerstetter came into the game fresh off of his commitment to Texas and showed the reasons as to why the staff there targeted him. He is a bit bigger than his listed height and weight in his Scout profile. He is a versatile prospect up front. He plays tackle in high school, but will likely end up at center or guard in college and has had success playing both in Army Bowl practices versus some great competition. He added a star already this week.

Nashville (Tenn.) East Literature Magenet School linebacker Jacob Phillips is the highest-ranked prospect in this feature, but after four days of action it's hard to imagine 181 college football prospects ranked higher than the Oklahoma Sooner commitment. The most impressive element of the four-star's impression is how consistent he's been all week long. No matter the practice situation, team sessions, seven-on-seven, one-on-one or individual drills -- he has stood out. Phillips runs as well as any linebacker on either roster and has flashed downhill against the run and with his athletic ability in space and coverage.

Scout's Brandon Huffman, Greg Powers, Allen Trieu and Gabe Brooks contributed to this report.