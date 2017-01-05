Ohio State loses to Purdue, 76-75, Thursday night in its Big Ten home opener. The Buckeyes are now 0-2 in conference play.

Ohio State erased a 10-point, second-half deficit but could not finish the deal, as it dropped its Big Ten home opener against Purdue, 76-75, Thursday night at Value City Arena.

OSU (10-5, 0-2 Big Ten) center Trevor Thompson corralled Marc Loving's missed runner and made a layup while getting fouled to even the game at 75 with 15 seconds left. His ensuing foul shot clanked off the back of the rim, though.

On Purdue’s next possession, Caleb Swanigan was fouled while in the act of shooting and split the pair of free throws to put his team on top by one with five seconds left.

JaQuan Lyle then brought the ball down the floor for Ohio State and missed the would-be, game-winning three as time expired.

"Tough loss," OSU head coach Thad Matta said after the game. "Give Purdue credit, they made a couple big plays down the stretch. I thought our guys fought. With the exception of the first couple minutes of the second half, they competed."

The 20th-ranked Boilermakers (13-3, 2-1) built a 53-43 lead in the first 3:31 of the second half. Vince Edwards and Dakota Mathias were responsible for all the scoring during that stretch. Edwards had six points and Mathias had four.

From there, the Buckeyes answered with a 12-2 run to tie it at 55 with 13:12 left in the game. Micah Potter started the streak with five straight points and Kam Williams finished it with a jumper from the right wing.

"We were hoping to push that lead out," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. "And then Ohio State did a great job of fighting back and tying the game."

With less than 2:30 left in the contest, Carsen Edwards rebounded his own shot, which failed to hit the rim, and then made the put-back to give Purdue a 72-67 advantage. The problem, though, was that he had not released the ball before the 30-second shot clock expired on the made bucket.

"(The ref) told me (Edwards) tipped it in," Matta said after the game when asked about the missed call. "I said, 'I'm not talking about the tip-in. I'm talking about the shot, the ball wasn't out of his hands.' (The ref) said, 'No, he tipped the ball in.' I said, 'You have to review the play. The guy did not release the ball in time.' Then one of the other (officials) told me they couldn't review it."

Edwards would have had to make the first shot in order for the play to be reviewed, an OSU spokesperson clarified.

Painter admitted that he knew it was a shot-clock violation.

"It didn't (beat the shot-clock buzzer)," he said of Edwards' put-back. "We were fortunate there. That was huge because I thought the ball was in his hands. We got a break there."

Jae'Sean Tate had a game-high 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Loving was next with 14, Thompson had 11 and Williams contributed 10.

For Purdue, Swanigan finished with 16 points. The 6-9, 250-pound sophomore made just 4 of 12 shots from the field but converted 7 of 9 free throws. Vincent Edwards also had 16, while Mathias added 14 and Carsen Edwards poured in 12.

The Boilers had 19 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, had just six offensive boards and nine second-chance points.

“I think it was effort," Painter said of why his team was so successful on the offensive glass. "I think, also, when you have the size that we have and at times you get into rotations that you don’t usually get into, you might be able to stop people but you also don’t have good rebound balance. At times there were some gaps there when some guys had to help out or help in the post or rotate, and we were able to get in there.”

Purdue has five players who play regularly that are 6-6 or taller, including 7-2 center Isaac Haas.

After the game, Matta said junior forward Keita Bates Diop will miss the rest of the season due to surgery he'll have for a stress fracture in his left shin.

"Keita is done for the season," Matta said. "He is going to have surgery next week. That is definitely a punch in the gut to us. It is what it is and we got to keep moving forward."

Matta added that OSU will be able to medically redshirt him this season.

Ohio State now hits the road to face Minnesota (14-2, 2-1) Sunday night at 7:30 (ET).