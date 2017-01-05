LOS ANGELES -- First-half run spells the end for Cal against high-tempo UCLA, despite late heroics from Don Coleman.

LOS ANGELES -- California's New Year hangover appeared on tape delay on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion, as the Bears came out lethargic and listless against the No. 4 team in the nation in UCLA -- a team which plays with the 12th-fastest pace in the nation. That pace got to Cal early on, as the Bruins went on a 16-3 run and hit seven straight shots with 11:13 to go in the first half to put Cal down for good in a 80-72 UCLA win.

The Bears (10-5, 1-2 in Pac-12) kept pace early, trailing 10-9 with 14:22 to go, but a three by Bryce Alford (24 points) followed by an uncovered left wing jumper from Thomas Welsh, a turnaround jumper on the left block by T.J. Leaf and then a one-handed jam by Leaf, who blew by Kingsley Okoroh as if he weren't there, set the tone. Lonzo Ball (14 points, 7 assists) picked off freshman Charlie Moore for a lay-in, then Leaf waltzed by Roger Moute a Bidias for a coast-to-coast bucket and Alford hit another triple to bookend the run. In three minutes, Cal had gone from down by one to down by 14.

The Bruins (15-1, 2-1) came into the game as the No. 12 team in the nation in terms of pace (No. 25 in possessions per game), while Cal checked in at 259th. The Bears have averaged 17.8 seconds per possession, while UCLA has averaged 14. It was a game primed for a mis-match, and the Bears -- used to a grind-it-out defensive game -- couldn't keep up.

Even after the 7-for-7 run, when the Bruins missed their next seven, the Bears went 0-for-2 with three turnovers from 10:43 to 6:39. Cal would trail by at least 10 until an end-of-game flurry by JuCo transfer Dontae Coleman mad things interesting.

Coleman had a career-high 15 points, scoring all of them in the second half, including a coast-to-coast lay-up that brought Cal within 11, with 3:51 to go, and another pair on the baseline to bring the Bears within eight with 2:12 to go. Coleman scored 12 of Cal's 18 points from 6:32 to 2:12. A Grant Mullins three with 44 seconds to go brought the Bears to within five, as Cal went on a 9-for-10 streak from the field. That, though, was as close as Cal would get.

Sophomore forward Ivan Rabb, who finished with his seventh double-double of the season (17 points and a career-high 20 rebounds) was a non-factor, scoring just four points in the first half, and three of those on a step-back jumper at 13:15. While the Bruins weren't exceptional in the paint -- with 16 first-half points -- Rabb and the Bears were silent, with just four points in the paint before the break.

Rabb played to the main criticism of some NBA minds, which is that his motor is too uneven, and despite having the ability to take over a game, he doesn't assert himself. 13 of Rabb's 17 points came after the half, as did 14 of his 20 rebounds. Rabb didn't score a basket for the final 12:28.

Cal had no answer for junior Thomas Welsh, who was unmolested inside 11 feet, going 4-of-7 in the first half, rarely seeing a hand in his face, and finishing 4-for-10. Welsh delivered perhaps the most emphatic and emblematic play of the game, when he volleyball-spiked Moore's lay-up attempt with 6:34 to go, and UCLA up 68-51.

Defensively, Rabb was doubled again and again by Welsh (10 points, 6 rebounds) and Leaf (18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, team-high 11 rebounds), and after he passed out of the double early against Leaf, finding Moore for a jumper, he was never again able to find any relief. With less than a minute left in the first half, Rabb was swarmed on the right block, and then trapped against the near sideline by Leaf and Ball. His pass out to Sam Singer was stripped by Aaron Holiday and accounted for one of Cal's eight first-half turnovers. Cal finished with 13 turnovers on the night.



Rabb finished with four turnovers (two shy of his career-worst), while Moore also finished with four. Three of those turnovers came before halftime. Moore showed his youth throughout his first period at Pauley, giving up the ball three times on dribble penetration. Three times, Moore drove and penetrated, but seemingly had no idea what to do next. On one of those drives, he lost control of the ball in the middle of three Bruins defenders.

Moore was one of two Cal players to have more than one field goal make in the first half -- the other being graduate transfer guard Mullins, with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting -- and while his turnovers were costly, it could have been much worse, as UCLA scored just six points off of the Bears' eight giveaways in the first half.

As bad as Cal was with the ball (just seven assists all game), UCLA was very tight, as they have been all season. The Bruins came in having notched 29 assists in three games this season, and in the first half of Thursday's game against the Bears, committed just three turnovers and had 12 assists on 17 first-half field goals.

UCLA's biggest weakness -- closing out on three-point shooters -- wasn't tested, as Jabari Bird fouled out with 6:57 to go, having gone just 1-of-7 in 24 minutes, with three points and one rebound, going 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Moore settled early in the clock for three-pointers he could easily have gotten later, and missed his first three from beyond the arc. Again, the only saving grace was Mullins, who went 7-for-13 from the field and 5-for-8 from beyond the arc, as the Bears went a combined 7-for-18 from three.

Four Bruins scored in double digits, including Ball, Alford (8-for-13 shooting, 5-of-7 from three), Leaf and Welsh (10 points).