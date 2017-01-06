It may have been the worst kept secret in Gainesville… at least it should have been. There are some like myself that thought it was a no-brainer to promote Randy Shannon to defensive coordinator after Geoff Collins left for a head coaching job. On Friday, Jim McElwain made it official when he did just that.

Randy Shannon has as good a resume as you will find on the defensive side of the ball. He’s coached every position and been a coordinator and he’s done a god job at every defensive station he has managed. His one game interim status against Iowa in the Outback Bowl was somewhat of a masterpiece considering all of the deficiencies on that side of the ball given season ending injuries.

After serving as linebacker coach and co-defensive coordinator for the last two seasons, this will be Shannon’s third time as a defensive coordinator (Miami Dolphins 1998-99 and Miami Hurricanes (2001-2006).

The linebacker play at Florida has been sterling under Shannon’s watch and both Jarrad Davis and Alex Anzalone are expected to go high in the 2017 NFL Draft after his tutelage.

Having played high school football at Miami Norland and also coaching so long in the Miami area, Shannon has been a huge lift in recruiting in the area for Florida, a place the Gators have never had this much success in.

Florida head coach Jim McElwain knows what kind of leader he has in Shannon.

"Coach Shannon has been a big part of our success over the last two years,” McElwain said in a release from Florida. “It's been really cool to watch him handle his business. He really connects with our players and they have a lot of respect for him. More than being a great coach, he is a great mentor and teacher to these young men and that is one of our greatest measuring sticks as coaches."



Shannon looks to continue with the great defensive play at Florida.



"I appreciate the opportunity Coach Mac has given me to be the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida,” he said. “We will continue to work together as we have the past two years to put together a plan so our players are in a position to be successful in football and in life."

With the position filled, the Gators still have an open spot on the coaching staff after Collins departure and not filling the void yet with another staffer.

There are several options available on defense now that Shannon has been retained and also coaches linebacker. Florida has Chris Rumph to coach defensive line and Torrian Gray coaching the secondary. They could hire an assistant for any position on defense given this scenario.

Tim Skipper, who now coaches running backs, is also a linebacker coach by trade, so that could be an option in moving him over and allowing for an offensive staff hires.

At the time of this writing, there are no further openings on the staff.