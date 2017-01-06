Randall, Cobb Questionable for Wild Card

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants should be close to full strength for their playoff game on Sunday. Green Bay ruled out Quinten Rollins while the Giants won't have Jason Pierre-Paul.

The Green Bay Packers are hopeful of having one of their starting cornerbacks available for Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants.



The Packers ruled out Quinten Rollins, who had an exceptional game against the Giants in Week 5 but suffered a concussion and neck injury at Detroit on Sunday night. Damarious Randall, who exited that game with a knee injury and has been dogged by groin and shoulder injuries for much of the season, was listed as questionable.



“I’m cool,” is about all Randall would say about how he’s feeling on Friday.

FRIDAY FLASH SALE: NINE MONTHS FOR PRICE OF ONE!



Six other players are listed as questionable, including receiver Randall Cobb, right tackle Bryan Bulaga, inside linebacker Joe Thomas and outside linebacker Nick Perry. Had the Packers practiced on Friday, Thomas and Randall would have been full participation and Bulaga, Cobb and Perry would have been limited.



The Packers have been productive without Cobb. They scored 30 points against Chicago, when Cobb didn’t have a single catch, and 38 vs. Minnesota and 31 vs. Detroit, when Cobb was inactive. However, Cobb was one of the best players on the field against the Giants in Week 5, with nine catches for 108 yards. He had five catches on third down, including the clincher that allowed Green Bay to run out the clock after the Giants had pulled within a touchdown.



“Randall played well in the first game against the Giants,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “Obviously, it would be great to have him ready so he’s got some more work to do.”



The Giants will be without defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul for a fifth consecutive game, a big loss for their pass rush. He had seven sacks in 12 games.



The weather shouldn’t be too much of a story line for the game, which is set for a 3:40 p.m. kickoff. According to the Weather Channel, Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 16 and a low of 10 with winds of 5-10 mph. The Packers prepared for it on Thursday by practicing outside for about 45 minutes, when it was 1 degree with a wind-chill index of minus-17.



“Coldest ever,” McCarthy said on Friday. “That was the consensus as a team. I didn’t realize it was that cold until we got out there. The wind really took it to a different level. As far as creating a tough atmosphere for your team to prepare, I think we hit the target there the way we handled the football. I thought all three quarterbacks threw the ball well in the ball drills and the things you always make sure you get done in that weather. I thought it was beneficial.”



It was so cold that fullback Aaron Ripkowski, a half-hour after practice, shivered and trembled throughout an interview session at his locker.



“From checking the weather, I don’t think it’s going to be near as cold,” Ripkowski said. “But it’s always good to acclimate yourself and get used to it before you get thrown into it. It’s a mental thing for everybody. Physically, it’s going to change some ways you do things but your preparation, as far as wearing an extra layer and that kind of stuff. Maybe even eat a little bit more because you burn off more energy when you’re shivering. I’m freezing.”

INJURY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY STATUS GREEN BAY PACKERS Bryan Bulaga, T Abdomen Full Limited Limited Questionable Randall Cobb, WR Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable Jayrone Elliott, LB Hand Limited Limited Limited Questionable T.J. Lang, G Foot Limited Limited Limited -- Clay Matthews, LB Shoulder Full Full Full -- Julius Peppers, LB Not Injury Related DNP Limited Full -- Nick Perry, LB Hand Limited Limited Limited Questionable Damarious Randall, CB Knee Limited Full Full Questionable Aaron Ripkowski, FB Hamstring Full Full Full -- Quinten Rollins, CB Neck/Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out Jason Spriggs, T Shoulder Full Limited Full -- James Starks, RB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out Joe Thomas, LB Back DNP Limited Full Questionable JC Tretter, C/G Knee Full Full Full Questionable NEW YORK GIANTS Jerell Adams, TE Shoulder Limited Limited Limited -- Nat Berhe, S Concussion Limited Limited Limited -- Bobby Hart, T Forearm Full Full Full -- Janoris Jenkins, CB Back Limited Limited Limited -- Owa Odighizuwa, DE Hamstring Limited Limited DNP Doubtful Jason Pierre-Paul, DE Core Muscle DNP DNP DNP Out Coty Sensabaugh, CB Ankle Limited Limited Limited --

Bill Huber is publisher of PackerReport.com and has written for Packer Report since 1997. E-mail him at packwriter2002@yahoo.com or leave him a question in Packer Report’s subscribers-only Packers Pro Club forum. Find Bill on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PackerReport.