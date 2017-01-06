Oliver, Redding leaving IU for the NFL

Linebacker Marcus Oliver and running back Devine Redding announced today that they are leaving the IU program and heading to the NFL.

Indiana is losing a starter on offense and on defense with the announcement today that running back Devine Redding and linebacker Marcus Oliver are leaving the Hoosiers' program early for the NFL.

With the news that Redding is leaving it marks the third year in a row that an Indiana running back is leaving early to play in the NFL.

Here is the statement from Redding that he posted on his Twitter page:

https://twitter.com/D1vine_34/status/817469214005096448

This past fall Redding earned Big Ten Honorable Mention honors after rushing for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns on 253 carries. He also had 146 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 27 catches. With his 1,000 yard season in 2016 Redding became the first IU running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since Vaughn Dunbar did it in the 1990-91 season.

As a sophomore in 2015 Redding rushed for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns. He also hauled in 12 receptions for 85 yards. In the Pinstripe Bowl versus Duke Redding set an Indiana bowl game mark, and a New Era Pinstripe Bowl record, with a career-high 227 rushing yards on 35 carries.

As a true freshman in 2014 the Ohio native rushed for 118 yards and one score on 29 carries, and he had one reception for 14 yards.

In his career Redding played in 36 games and started 17 for the Hoosiers. He finishes his Indiana career with 2,252 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 245 receiving yards and two tocuhdowns.

Like Redding, Oliver also earned Big Ten Honorable Mention honors following the 2016 season. The Hamilton, Ohio native finished second on the team with 96 total tackles. He was also second on the team in tackles for loss with 15.5, and in sacks with four.

Here is the Twitter post from Oliver announcing his decision to go pro:

https://twitter.com/TeamMFO32/status/817474659063123968

As a redshirt sophomore in 2015 he recorded 112 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. After the season he was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by the media, as well as being named Indiana's Defensive Teammate of the Year.

Oliver's 2014 season was cut short with a knee injury he suffered at Missouri in the third game of the season for the Hoosiers. He was able to receive a medical redshirt. Before the injury he had recorded 10 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass break-up.

As a true freshman in 2013 Oliver was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by BTN.com after recording 37 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

In his career Oliver has played in 39 games and started 25. He finishes his Indiana career with 255 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, nine pass defended, five sacks and one fumble recovery.