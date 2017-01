SAN ANTONIO -- Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin five-star offensive tackle Foster Sarell just picked Stanford during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl...

http://www.scout.com/player/183469-foster-sarell

Sarell just committed to Stanford over Washington, Notre Dame, USC and Nebraska.

The Cardinal land the No. 2 overall player in the country and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation.

Scout will have more with the newest Cardinal following the Army Bowl.