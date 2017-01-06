Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith's official retirement letter to Roger Goodell is classic Steve Smith.

Time somehow caught up to the force of nature known as Steve Smith, who finally called it quits this year after 13 brash, productive years as an NFL wideout.

Smith went out in true Steve Smith style, sending a blunt and cheeky note to NFL boss Roger Goodell, writing: "I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs.”

https://twitter.com/89SteveSmith/status/817344533272870912

It's a fitting farewell from Smith, who once said, "Man, I came outta the womb trash talking."

Defensive backs won't miss him, but the NFL is a duller league without him.