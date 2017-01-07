Preview: Clemson @ No. 23/21 Notre Dame

The nation’s No. 1 free-throw shooting team hopes to get the charity stripe more often, led by the big three of Vasturia, Farrell and Colson.

Game 16: Clemson (11-3, 1-1) @ No. 23/21 Notre Dame (13-2, 2-0)

-- Date: Jan. 7, 2017

-- Place: Purcell Pavilion; Notre Dame, Ind.

-- Time: 3:00 pm ET

-- TV: ESPNU

-- Opponent Nickname: Tigers

-- Conference: ACC

-- Head coach: Brad Brownell (283-174 overall, 118-90 in 7th year at Clemson)

-- Location: Clemson, S.C.

-- 2015-16 record: (17-14, 10-8 ACC)

-- 2016 Postseason: None

-- Point spread: Notre Dame by 5

CLEMSON PREVIEW

Seventh-year head coach Brad Brownell has brought the Tigers to the brink of success, but has yet to get Clemson over the hump since taking the 2010-11 squad to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Brownell, after successful stints at UNC Wilmington and Wright State, arrived at Clemson following Oliver Purnell, who took the Tigers to three straight NCAA tournament appearances before departing for DePaul.

Two of Brownell’s last three teams have finished 10-8 in the ACC – including last season – but have not landed an NCAA tournament bid. Clemson’s last post-season bid came in 2013-14 when the 23-13, 10-8 Tigers bowed out in the semi-finals of the NIT.

After opening with victories over Georgia and Davidson, and then falling to No. 11 Xavier (83-77) and Oklahoma (70-64), Clemson ripped off nine straight victories, including a two-point win over Nebraska, a 13-point victory over Alabama, and another two-point win at No. 22 South Carolina.

Tuesday night, the Tigers had an opportunity at home against No. 14 North Carolina, but couldn’t hold off the Tar Heels in an 89-86 setback that dropped them to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Clemson opened ACC play with a 73-68 victory at Wake Forest.

Under Brownell, the Tigers have been known for their air-tight defense. Just five of their first 14 opponents have reached the 70-point mark.

Clemson is still led by 6-foot-7, 220-pound senior Jaron Blossomgame, who’s averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game after scoring at an 18.7 clip and snaring 6.7 rebounds per game as a junior.

Blossomgame tossed in 30 points on 13-of-19 shooting against the Irish last year in Notre Dame’s 89-83 victory in Greenville, S.C. Two years ago, Blossomgame scored 17 points in a 60-58 loss to the Irish in Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum and 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting in an 81-67 loss at Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion.

Seven other Clemson players average between 7.4 and 11.4 points per game. Junior Donte Grantham, who averages 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, struggled and played sparingly in Tuesday’s loss to North Carolina, when the Tar Heels out-rebounded the Tigers, 51-32, including an astonishing 23 offensive rebounds.

The top three-point shooter is Avry Holmes, who is one of five capable three-point threats with 30 converted. Marcquise Reed is shooting an economical 47.2 percent from beyond the arc on 17-of-36 shooting. He’s made 5-of-9 in two ACC games.

But the Tigers have made just 34.8 percent of their three-point attempts, due largely to Blossomgame’s 16.3 percent shooting (7-of-43). Clemson is even stingier on the defensive end, allowing just a 31.5 percent conversion rate.

TORRES TEARS IT UP

Senior Austin Torres scored six points in just four minutes of action against Louisville. His rebound and putback of a T.J. Gibbs miss midway through the first half gave the Irish a 17-7 lead. Less than two minutes later, Torres – a career 50.0 free-throw shooter – converted a pair. He added another bucket early in the second half.

Torres now has 26 points and 20 rebounds on the season in just 118 minutes. They’ve been productive minutes.

“He knows he’s going to get a small window (of playing time), but he knows who he is,” said Brey of Torres. “He embraces it.

“His stuff (against Louisville) was such a key. His energy, scoring, flying around…He knows it’s going to be a short burst. But man, it’s a key for us, and it was (against Louisville).”

Torres often is the forgotten senior with Steve Vasturia and V.J. Beachem on the team. His contributions go beyond the numbers.

“He’s not a captain, but he’s a heckuva leader for us,” Brey said. “How he talks in our locker room before a game and in huddles…

“He only played one minute against Pittsburgh, but every time we came to timeouts down the stretch, he was the first guy talking to Bonzie. He is such a team guy.”

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

With a victory over Clemson, the Irish would move to 3-0 in ACC play, which is key considering what’s on tap. Notre Dame kicks off a three-game road trip Thursday at Miami, followed by a visit to Virginia Tech next Saturday, and Florida State the following Wednesday.

Notre Dame enters play Saturday as one of just two undefeated ACC teams in conference play. Florida State (14-1, 2-0) hosts Virginia Tech Saturday.

“I told our players, let’s be greedy, man,” Brey said. “We’re 2-0 in this league. If we could get to 3-0, it would be unbelievable.”



Brey has tapped into a theme he used when the Irish played Colorado and Northwestern on back-to-back nights in November at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn.

“When we went to Brooklyn to play in the Legends, I said, ‘A week to make a move,’ and we did. We’ve talked about this week as a week to make a move. If we get the third one, we’ve made a heckuva move here in early-January.”

A WEAPON TO BE USED

Notre Dame enters play Saturday ranked No. 1 out of 351 Division I basketball teams in free-throw percentage. The Irish are converting 84.4 percent from the charity stripe, connecting on 217-of-257. They’ve missed just 40 free throws in 15 games, or an average of less than three per game.

In 15 games, the Irish have missed more than three free throws just twice.

“The foul line is a great weapon for us,” said Irish head coach Mike Brey following Wednesday’s 77-70 victory over Louisville at Purcell Pavilion. “We haven’t gotten to the line as much, but (Louisville) was a team you had to drive on.”

The Irish converted 22-of-25 free throws (88.0 percent) against the Cardinals, marking the ninth time in 15 games the Irish have exceeded 80 percent from the foul line.

The issue at times for the Irish is the inability to get to the foul line often enough. Notre Dame is ranked 304th in free-throw attempts per game at 17.1.

The 25 attempts against Louisville marked the first time in six games that Notre Dame attempted as many as 20 free throws.

Steve Vasturia and Matt Farrell lead the way. Vasturia has converted 42-of-45 (93.3 percent) while Farrell has made 36-of-39 (92.3 percent).

Not many teams can say their third-best free-throw shooter is making them at an 89.2 percent rate, which is where Bonzie Colson stands at 58-of-65. V.J. Beachem is fourth at 79.1 (34-of-43). Those four pace the Irish in attempts.

“It’s a weapon, but you’ve got to get there,” said Brey of the free-throw line. “We should be trying to get 18-to-20 every night. That should be a goal for us.”

POINTS IN THE PAINT

• Saturday’s game will be Mike Brey’s 700th as a head coach. He entered the 2016-17 season 30th on the active coaching list in winning percentage at .665, which is now .670 with the 13-2 start.

• Bonzie Colson is averaging 19.5 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in two ACC contests. He’s scored in double figures in each of the first 15 games, matching Jerian Grant’s 15 in a row out of the gate in 2014-15. Luke Harangody scored in double figures in each of his first 25 games to open the 2009-10 season before suffering a knee injury to snap the streak.

• In seven games against power-conference teams – Colorado, Northwestern, Iowa, Villanova, Purdue, Pittsburgh and Louisville – Matt Farrell has averaged 18.9 points and 5.7 assists per game. He’s shooting 47.2 percent on three-point attempts and 92.6 percent from the line in those seven games. Against those seven teams, his lowest scoring output was 16 (Iowa and Pittsburgh) with a career-high 22 versus Purdue and Louisville.



• This is the fifth game between Notre Dame and Clemson with each of the first four as co-members of the ACC. The Irish have won all four, including a 68-64 double-overtime win at Purcell Pavilion on Feb. 11, 2014 – the first-ever game between the two schools.

Prister/O’Malley Prediction: Notre Dame 74, Clemson 70