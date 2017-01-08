Najee Harris (Brandon Huffman)

No. 1 football prospect Najee Harris confirms his Alabama commitment

After a few days of silence towards the media, No. 1 college football prospect and five-star running back Najee Harris has arrived in Alabama.

Following a week of confirmed and many unconfirmed reports, the saga surrounding America's premiere college football prospect has come to an end. 

Brandon Huffman has confirmed with Najee Harris that the running back will be sticking with his longtime Alabama Crimson Tide commitment and will enroll in the coming week, saying "I'm here at Alabama and going to 'Bama."

https://twitter.com/BrandonHuffman/status/818181528933040128

The five-star Antioch (Calif.) running back entered the week expecting to head to his school of choice, between Alabama, Michigan and Cal, without advance public notice. He reversed course on Saturday following his final high school performance, the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. 

Harris originally committed to Alabama in April 2015 before taking official visits to UCLA, Cal and Michigan in addition to a trip to Tuscaloosa in November. Should he follow through with his enrollment plans, he would mark the first Scout.com No. 1 overall prospect secured by Nick Saban during his tenure with the Crimson Tide. 

http://www.scout.com/player/191061-najee-harris?s=14

Army Bowl Practice Clips: Najee Harris

