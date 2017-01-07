Jeffrey Okudah (© Greg Powers)

5-Star Jeffrey Okudah Picks Ohio State at U.S. Army All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO -- Jeffrey Okudah, a five-star prospect and one of the top players in Texas, committed to Ohio State during Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

http://www.scout.com/player/189493-jeffrey-okudah?s=73

Ohio State landed yet another high-profile Texas high school football product with the commitment of five-star athlete/defensive back Jeffrey Okudah during the fourth quarter of Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl at San Antonio's Alamodome.

Okudah chose the Buckeyes over fellow finalists Oklahoma and Florida State.

Scout has considered Ohio State the favorite for months to land the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Okudah, who is the No. 1 athlete in the nation and the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2017 Scout 300.

Okudah is expected to play in the secondary at Ohio State, which already had TXHSFB commitments from five-star linebacker Baron Browning and four-star athlete/running back J.K. Dobbins.

