Georgia and Missouri players, then coaches, mixed it up Saturday at halftime.

During the Georgia-Missouri game Saturday, a Georgia player and Missouri player started arguing just as the first-half buzzer sounded. The exchange quickly escalated as both teams cleared their benches and both coaches got into a shouting match.

This is the second coaches-in-suits-going-at-it video we've seen this young season, following the Roy Williams-Brad Brownell brouhaha. Keep 'em coming, college basketball.