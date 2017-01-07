Carolyn Chang

Duke survives Capel's debut as interim coach.

It was a tale of two halves in Durham as the Blue Devils hung on to defeat the upstart Eagles without Senior Amile Jefferson.

DURHAM, N.C. - The Blue Devils turned 16 first half turnovers into a 19 point halftime lead and held on without forward Amile Jefferson for an 11 point win over the visiting Boston College Eagles. 

Jefferson injured his right foot - the same one that sidelined him most of last season - at the six minute mark of the first half and did not return to the bench - where he remained - until late in the second half. Interim head coach Jeff Capel utilized a combination of different lineups without the fifth-year senior. At one point resorting to a "small" lineup when freshman Harry Giles was forced from the game with five fouls. 

It's unclear at this point how Jefferson injured his foot. 

Play stopped with Duke in control as the forward went to his knees. He crawled to the bench where he was examined by the Duke training staff and taken to the locker room. Averaging 14 points and 11 rebounds he has been the Blue Devils most consistent performer during what has already been a turbulent year.

Duke was led today by freshman Jayson Tatum's 22 points.

Next up, the Blue Devils will hit the road  for two games next week, at No. 12 Florida State on Monday and No. 9 Louisville next Saturday. 

