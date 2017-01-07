Hamidou Diallo, a five-star wing, has committed to Kentucky and plans to enroll at the semester break.

Diallo, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Putnam (Conn.) Putnam Science Academy, picked the Wildcats over Connecticut. He visited both schools within the last two weeks.

Diallo will start school at Kentucky next week. Although he is enrolling in the second semester, Diallo does not plan to play next semester, according to a source.

An elite level athlete, Diallo is a dynamic wing prospect that excels in transition and on the defensive side of things. He ranks as the No. 10 overall prospect and the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2017 class.

Since Diallo doesn't intend to play during the second semester, we'll continue to have him ranked in the 2017 recruiting class. Kentucky only strengthens their hold on the nation's top class with this addition.

Diallo joins five-star recruits Jarred Vanderbilt, PJ Washington, Nick Richards and Quade Green, as well as top 50 prospect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to make up their current class.