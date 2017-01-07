With two interviews under their belt, a new front-runner has emerged to fill the Broncos head-coaching vacancy.

The Denver Broncos five-headed brain trust recently completed their first two interviews with prospective candidates to fill the team's head coaching vacancy. According to one NFL source, a new front-runner has emerged.

From what I'm told, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is Denver's new top candidate. The 37-year-old has nine years of experience as an offensive coordinator at the pro level.

Shanahan helped resurrect the career of Matt Ryan, and coordinated the Falcons to the top of league rankings in scoring and No. 2 in total yards. Ryan is a bona-fide MVP candidate and the Falcons stomped the Broncos in Week 5.

Shanahan, the son of former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, has multiple ties to the organization. Not only did he grow up largely in the Mile High City, but Kyle possesses the same offensive philosophies the Broncos employ now.

http://www.scout.com/nfl/broncos/story/1743484-could-washington-target-w... The Broncos wouldn't have to shake up the offense in hiring Shanahan, nor would they have to alter their verbiage or nomenclature much. Shanahan has proven his ability to elevate an offense with his father's finger prints all over it into something new and fresh. From the time Gary Kubiak stepped down, Shanahan has been connected to Denver, but he would come with no small measure of concern.

After Team President Joe Ellis and Owner Pat Bowlen fired Kyle's father Mike, following the 2008 season, reports of bad blood between the two parties have abounded. Clearly, by virtue of Denver's pursuit of an interview with Kyle, the team brass has let bygones be bygones.

Another concern in hiring Kyle revolves around how much Mike would be involved. Would Mike be pulling strings from behind the scenes, as his son sets about the enormous responsibility of being a first-time head coach?

Those concerns have apparently been put to bed. Kyle Shanahan embodies the "bright, young" ideal GM John Elway talked about on Monday as being the standard that will inform the team's search for a new head coach.

The Broncos interviewed Kansas City Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub on Friday, before meeting with Shanahan on Saturday. By all accounts, the Toub interview, which lasted four hours, went well.

One NFL insider with strong ties to Kansas City confirmed as much, but said that even Toub believes the Broncos will hire Shanahan. Toub has the temperament to work with the visionary Elway, but the buzz is that Shanahan is willing to fall into line behind Denver's front office czar.

Hiring Kyle Shanahan would also bolster the widely held belief that one of Elway's top priorities is finding a head coach whose vision for developing quarterback Paxton Lynch, and maximizing his talent, matches his own.

If another team offers Shanahan a lot more money than what the Broncos do, that could complicate the matter, and lead Denver to pursue other options, but it would have to be a significant gap in pay.

Shanahan to Denver would have far-reaching implications — but one thing is clear. The Broncos are focused on hiring a head coach who manages to bring something fresh and new, while also the comfort and convenience of familiarity. Shanahan is a Denver guy and we know he's had eyes on the job from the drop.

Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph has been high on Denver's list, but they've been prohibited from meeting with him because of the playoffs. The soonest they could interview Joseph would be Monday, if the Dolphins lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

It's been reported that Joseph has been Denver's favorite, but as much as they like him, everyone I've talked to dismisses the notion. The team still has some due diligence to pursue, and anything could happen. But when the dust settles, I expect Kyle Shanahan to be announced as the 16th Head Coach of the Denver Broncos.

Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Mile High Huddle. You can find him on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter @MileHighHuddle and on Facebook.