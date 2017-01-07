Irish Outgun Tigers, Move To 3-0 In ACC

Three-point shots kept Notre Dame afloat early and likewise sealed the deal late in 75-70 win.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Three days after Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey offered a goal of at least 20 free throw attempts for the duration of the season, his Irish managed just six.

They did, however, make good on another area in the winning formula – this time out of necessity – the three-point arc.

Notre Dame knocked down 15 of 32 such offerings Saturday including a 25-foot bomb by junior guard Matt Farrell to seal the contest in the final seconds, winning 75-70 over Clemson at the Purcell Pavilion.

In control from the outset (10-0), Clemson likewise led continuously for the game’s middle portion (8:51 of the first half to 14:13 of the second) before senior forward Steve Vasturia connected on a driving layup for a 46-45 Irish lead.

Vasturia’s bucket was, at the time, just Notre Dame’s fifth two-point field goal of the contest. Both teams settled in thereafter and competed with a two-point margin or less from the second half’s 13:20 mark until the game’s final seconds when Farrell hit the dagger from deep.

“We really kind of believe when we get into these situations,” said Brey. “It’s part of the culture. We have some fearless guys. I thought Matt Farrell had a great bounce-back (second) half. He was a mess. (But) You’re not going to keep him down. He’s got a great toughness, a great will.

“He finished the game like a man.”

Farrell had four turnovers and three points in the first half. He finished with 15 points – and just those four turnovers – on the game.

BOMBS AWAY

A whopping 18 of Notre Dame’s 25 first half field goal attempts came from long range. It was out of necessity to combat a determined Clemson offense that raced to a 10-0 lead and concluded the first half shooting 17-for-32 (53%) thanks to a healthy mix of layups (7), short hooks by senior star Jarron Blossomgame (2), three-point buckets (6, including four by Gabe Devoe) and a pair of easy jump shots.

Offense came so easily for the Tigers that the visitors did not attempt a free throw in the first half despite 18 points in the paint (32 for the contest). The Irish conversely managed just one bucket in the paint in the first half but offset that with eight field goals from long range to trail by just seven, 40-33 at the break.

Clemson connected on 28 field goals during the contest including 13 layups/dunks to go with seven three-point buckets of their own, though six occurred in the first half.

Tigers forward Jarron Blossomgame tied for a game-high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, a performance that was offset by a resurgent V.J Beachem who likewise posted 22 on the afternoon, connecting on 6 of 10 attempts from long range.

Beachem and Farrell were joined in double figures by Vasturia (14) and Bonzie Colson (13). Colson added 12 rebounds.

After just one layup in the first half, the Irish offense finished with 16 points inside the paint in the final 20 minutes.

Clemson’s Gabe Devoe finished with 14 points in support of Blossomgame but managed just one field goal attempt in the second stanza (0-1) after hitting a quartet of three-point shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Sophomore Rex Pflueger performed the lion’s share of defensive duties against Devoe after his initial burst.

“We definitely had to take him out of it, because once we got him out of it, we could focus more on Blossomgame,” said Pflueger who added a crucial driving find and feed of Colson in the paint to give Notre Dame a 72-70 lead prior to Farrell’s clinching triple.

After a night largely bereft of consistent team defense, Notre Dame stopped Clemson on its last three possessions to secure the win.

“We got a kill (three consecutive defensive stops) in the last three possessions and we have guys that find smart and fearless ways to win at the end,” said Brey.

“We might have only had two (kills) but we got one to finish the game.”



Notre Dame moved to 3-0 in league play, just the second time in its conference history (Big East or ACC) that the Irish have begun conference action at 3-0.

“Our belief and mental toughness right now is as good as anybody’s in the league,” said Brey, who coached his 700th college basketball game Saturday. “We have a great will to win.”