USC-bound safety Bubba Bolden beats the placekicker to the ball in an incredible play at the Army Bowl.

Bubba Bolden was feeling emboldened.

Not long after revealing his commitment to USC earlier in Saturday's Army Bowl high school All-America game, the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High safety pulled off an audacious field goal block.

A Scout four-star, Bolden leaped the line, kicked the freakin' ball from the holder's hands, scooped and ran for a score. He then hurled the ball deep into the stands before celebrating with teammates.

Despite apparent infractions for illegal kicking and a personal foul excessive celebration, no flag was thrown on the entertaining play.

