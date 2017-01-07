Bubba Bolden was feeling emboldened.
Not long after revealing his commitment to USC earlier in Saturday's Army Bowl high school All-America game, the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High safety pulled off an audacious field goal block.
A Scout four-star, Bolden leaped the line, kicked the freakin' ball from the holder's hands, scooped and ran for a score. He then hurled the ball deep into the stands before celebrating with teammates.
Despite apparent infractions for illegal kicking and a personal foul excessive celebration, no flag was thrown on the entertaining play.
https://twitter.com/ralphamsden/status/817843219408953344
http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1744019-army-bowl...