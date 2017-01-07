USC commit Bubba Bolden blocks Army Bowl kick by booting the ball

USC-bound safety Bubba Bolden beats the placekicker to the ball in an incredible play at the Army Bowl.

Bubba Bolden was feeling emboldened. 

Not long after revealing his commitment to USC earlier in Saturday's Army Bowl high school All-America game, the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High safety pulled off an audacious field goal block.

A Scout four-star, Bolden leaped the line, kicked the freakin' ball from the holder's hands, scooped and ran for a score. He then hurled the ball deep into the stands before celebrating with teammates.

Despite apparent infractions for illegal kicking and a personal foul excessive celebration, no flag was thrown on the entertaining play.

https://twitter.com/ralphamsden/status/817843219408953344

http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1744019-army-bowl...

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

UGA, Mizzou coaches in shoving match

Georgia and Missouri players, then coaches, mixed it up Saturday at halftime.


by Staff
Scout
1:38 PM

Army Bowl: Ohio State Lands 5-Star Commitment

SAN ANTONIO -- Jeffrey Okudah, a five-star prospect and one of the top players in Texas, committed to Ohio State during Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl.


by Gabe Brooks
Scout Football
12:38 PM

Nation's No. 2 player picks Stanford

SAN ANTONIO -- Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin five-star offensive tackle Foster Sarell just picked Stanford during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl...


by Brandon Huffman
Scout Football
10:00 AM

5 Best Defenders at the Army Bowl

SAN ANTONIO -- The 2017 Army All-American Bowl is in the books, as the East beat the West 27-17, where several highly-touted defensive prospects put on standout performances.


by John Garcia, Jr.
Scout Football
12:05 AM

Irish Outgun Tigers, Move To 3-0 In ACC

Three-point shots kept Notre Dame afloat early and likewise sealed the deal late in 75-70 win.


by Tim O Malley
IrishIllustrated.com
2:54 PM