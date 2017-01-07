The Baylor Bears secured their 8th commitment of the 2017 class, flipping Ole Miss WR commit RJ Sneed.
Sneed is a 3-star recruit out of Cypress, TX ad committed to the Rebels November 13th. The 15th rated receiver in the state, Sneed has offers from Cal, Houston, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa State, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah and Wisconsin.
At 6-foot-2, Sneed has good size and is an underrated receiver in the state, with a simply loaded class in Texas. Sneed is also the lone receiver commit for Baylor currently.
He is the third Baylor offensive commit joining quarterback Charlie Brewer and running back Abram Smith.
