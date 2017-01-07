The Baylor Bears secured their 8th commitment of the 2017 recruiting class, flipping 3-star wide receiver RJ Sneed from Ole Miss.

Sneed is a 3-star recruit out of Cypress, TX ad committed to the Rebels November 13th. The 15th rated receiver in the state, Sneed has offers from Cal, Houston, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa State, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah and Wisconsin.

At 6-foot-2, Sneed has good size and is an underrated receiver in the state, with a simply loaded class in Texas. Sneed is also the lone receiver commit for Baylor currently.

He is the third Baylor offensive commit joining quarterback Charlie Brewer and running back Abram Smith.

Evaluation

Quite possibly -- at the time of this evaluation posting -- Sneed is one of the more undervalued prospects in the entire country. The Lone Star State is loaded with talent at the wide receiver position and Sneed could end up being one of if not the top guy by the time that the dust settles on his college career. He is a very athletic receiver with good speed. He is also a tremendous runner and will rack up yards after the catch. Shows good hands and great concentration, climbing the ladder or plucking footballs out of the air while in mid-stride.