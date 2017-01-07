Noah Brown becomes the latest Buckeye to declare for the NFL Draft.

Add Noah Brown's name to the list of Buckeyes that will be leaving Ohio State early for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Brown made his intentions known Saturday night by way of a Twitter post.

https://twitter.com/Nb_Eight0/status/817916555543670785

Brown finished the 2016 season with 32 catches for 402 yards and seven touchdowns, four of which came in a breakout performance against Oklahoma in late September.

Brown missed all of the 2015 season after he suffered a fractured leg in fall camp. A member of the 2014 recruiting class, Brown played sparingly as a freshman on Ohio State's national title winning team, catching just one pass for nine yards.

Brown joins the likes of Malik Hooker, Raekwon McMillan and Gareon Conley as Buckeyes to forego their remaining eligibility to enter the 2017 draft.