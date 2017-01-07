Watch: Paul Richardson's unreal, one-handed TD grab

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson pulls in the one-handed scooping TD catch on a 2-yard pass from QB Russell Wilson on fourth-and-goal. The Seahawks trounced the Lions, 26-6, in the NFC's Wild Card opener.

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

USC commit blocks kick by kicking ball

USC-bound safety Bubba Bolden beats the placekicker to the ball in an incredible play at the Army Bowl.


by Mike Olson
Scout
2:51 PM
Breaking News

UGA, Mizzou coaches in shoving match

Georgia and Missouri players, then coaches, mixed it up Saturday at halftime.


by Staff
Scout
1:38 PM

5 Best Defenders at the Army Bowl

SAN ANTONIO -- The 2017 Army All-American Bowl is in the books, as the East beat the West 27-17, where several highly-touted defensive prospects put on standout performances.


by John Garcia, Jr.
Scout Football
12:05 AM

Grayson Allen Tries To Trip Another Player?

Duke's Grayson Allen, two games back from serving a suspension, appears like he was trying to trip yet another opposing player when Boston College's Connor Tava set a screen and…


by Staff
Scout
8:56 PM

Calipari Talks Kentucky Win Over Arkansas

Kentucky head coach John Calipari talks about the No. 6 Wildcats' 97-71 win on Saturday over Arkansas.


by Jeff Drummond
AllWildcats
8:55 PM