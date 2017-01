Kentucky head coach John Calipari talks about the No. 6 Wildcats' 97-71 win on Saturday over Arkansas.

Freshman point guard De'Aaron Fox scored a career-high 27 points and the Cats pulled away during the final 10 minutes for their third straight win to begin SEC play.

Fox led five UK players in double-figure scoring on the night.

Hear more from Calipari in this AW Video feature.