Highlights: Pittsburgh Steelers bury Miami Dolphins in AFC Wild Card game

The Pittsburgh Steelers raced out to an early lead and never looked back, as wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell led the way to a 30-12 victory in the wild card round. Watch the highlights from a freezing day in Pittsburgh.

Nation's No. 1 prospect sticking with Alabama

After a few days of silence towards the media, No. 1 college football prospect and five-star running back Najee Harris has arrived in Alabama.


by John Garcia, Jr.
Scout Football
11:18 AM
USC commit blocks kick by kicking ball

USC-bound safety Bubba Bolden beats the placekicker to the ball in an incredible play at the Army Bowl.


by Mike Olson
Scout
Yesterday at 2:51 PM

5 Best Defenders at the Army Bowl

SAN ANTONIO -- The 2017 Army All-American Bowl is in the books, as the East beat the West 27-17, where several highly-touted defensive prospects put on standout performances.


by John Garcia, Jr.
Scout Football
Yesterday at 12:05 AM

How cold is it? NFL ref's whistle freezes

WATCH: The cold weather in Pittsburgh messes with a referee's whistle.


by Staff
Scout
2:17 PM
First Report: Heels Dismiss Pack Early

UNC built a 43-12 lead en route to a 107-56 victory.


by Greg Barnes
Inside Carolina
11:31 AM