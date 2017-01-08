NFL ref's whistle freezes at AFC Wild Card game in Pittsburgh

WATCH: The cold weather in Pittsburgh messes with a referee's whistle.

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Nation's No. 1 prospect sticking with Alabama

After a few days of silence towards the media, No. 1 college football prospect and five-star running back Najee Harris has arrived in Alabama.


by John Garcia, Jr.
Scout Football
11:18 AM
Breaking News

USC commit blocks kick by kicking ball

USC-bound safety Bubba Bolden beats the placekicker to the ball in an incredible play at the Army Bowl.


by Mike Olson
Scout
Yesterday at 2:51 PM

5 Best Defenders at the Army Bowl

SAN ANTONIO -- The 2017 Army All-American Bowl is in the books, as the East beat the West 27-17, where several highly-touted defensive prospects put on standout performances.


by John Garcia, Jr.
Scout Football
Yesterday at 12:05 AM
Breaking News

Highlights: Steelers bury Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers raced out to an early lead and never looked back, as wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell led the way to a 30-12 victory in the wild…


by Staff
Scout
1:49 PM
Breaking News

First Report: Heels Dismiss Pack Early

UNC built a 43-12 lead en route to a 107-56 victory.


by Greg Barnes
Inside Carolina
11:31 AM