No.20 Purdue's low-post presence was simply too much for No.13 Wisconsin, as the Boilermakers' frontcourt dominated the scoring and rebounding in a 66-55 victory Sunday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Sophomore Caleb Swanigan delivered his 14th double-double, pacing No.20 Purdue with 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers to a 66-55 victory over No.13 Wisconsin Sunday at Mackey Arena.

Forward Ethan Happ scored 17 points to lead the Badgers (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten), which saw their nine-game winning streak end thanks to Purdue (14-3, 3-1) shooting 52.2 percent and winning the rebounding battle 34-22.

The only meeting between the two schools this season was ugly early. Wisconsin went 1-for-11 shooting during one stretch, including not scoring points on nine straight possessions, but the Badgers kept things close with their ability to force turnovers (10 in the first half, 18 for the game).

UW found its shooting touch before halftime and carried it over into the second, making seven straight field goals to cut the Boilers' lead to 38-34 with 15:55 remaining. That’s as close as the Badgers would get.

UW could have pulled within two, but a missed layup by D’Mitrik Trice appeared to energy the hosts. Purdue rattled off a 14-0 run to lead 52-36 with 9:59 left. UW never cut the deficit closer than 11, falling to 4-39 all-time at Purdue’s home arena.

Wisconsin returns to the court Thursday to play Ohio State in the first of a quick two-game homestand.

