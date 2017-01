Aaron Rodgers' mastery of the Hail Mary continued in the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants.

Aaron Rodgers is full of grace.

The Green Bay quarterback completed yet another Hail Mary pass, this time a 42-yarder to Randall Cobb as time expired in the first half of their Wild Card game against the New York Giants.

Rodgers' most recent miracle pass is shown in the bottom of the montage below, along with a pair of other prayers that were answered in past seasons.

https://twitter.com/PackersBR/status/818240586452975616